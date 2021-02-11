Ballet Hispánico's School Of Dance Presents LOS PASITOS as Part Of The Intrepid Museum's Virtual Kids Week

Ballet Hispánico will offer a free presentation of its early childhood program Los Pasitos as part of the Intrepid Museum's virtual Kids Week on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:15am ET. Recommended for ages 2-6, family members are also welcome to join the fun and stretch with the starfish, jiggle with the jellyfish and spring with the seahorses as we journey by boat, plane and imagination on this magical movement adventure. The event will be live-streamed on twitch.tv and will also be available on-demand through the Museum's Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information and to register, visit intrepidmuseum.org/kidsweek.

The presentation will be led by Rebecca Tsivkin, Ballet Hispanico's Early Childhood Programs Associate, and will include a dance class, a photo- and video-filled slideshow, and a Q&A session. The Los Pasitos program focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Kids Week attendees will receive a special discount for the virtual spring session of Los Pasitos, April 12 - June 10, 2021.

"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our winter courses online, ensuring that our students, of all ages, stay connected, dancing, and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, Director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national government. Plans are in the works and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available. To ensure that students can have a fulfilling virtual learning experience, Ballet Hispánico extended its teaching practices, offered training to its teachers and staff, and put these practices into action over the summer and fall. Through feedback from its students, faculty, staff, and other colleagues in the field, Ballet Hispánico feels prepared and confident for more virtual learning as needed during the 2020-2021 School Year.

About Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum:

Kids Week welcomes kids of all ages and interests to join us online as the Intrepid Museum hosts dozens of fun-filled demonstrations, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, musical performances and special guests that the whole family will enjoy. Through themed daily activities, kids can explore space and science, engage with the arts and music, and learn all about animals!