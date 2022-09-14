Ballet Hispánico's DIÁLOGOS Comes To The Historic Stonewall Inn

"Diálogos" is Ballet Hispánico's conversation series exploring the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latino culture. This Hispanic Heritage Month, Ballet Hispánico has partnered with The Ali Forney Center and the Stonewall Initiative to create a discussion about Reimagining Heteronormativity in Dance.

The discussion will feature panelists Eduardo Vilaro, Sergio Trujillo, Sam Ratelle, Jason Rodriguez, Angelica Torres, and Dre Torres, moderated by Tamia Blackman-Santana.

Panelists:

Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico

Sergio Trujillo, Director & Choreographer, first Latinx winner of the Tony Award for Best Choreography

Sam Ratelle, International Artist, Director, Writer and Designer

Jason Rodríguez, Dancer and Choreographer, POSE

Angelica Torres Dancer, Activist, and Artist, POSE

Dre Torres, Assistant Tap Choreographer, Funny Girl on Broadway

Moderated By: Tamia Blackman-Santana, Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer, Ballet Hispánico

The Stonewall Inn

53 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Doors open at 5:30pm; Discussion begins at 6:30pm; Dance Party starts at 7:45pm

Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. The organization provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the nation. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.

