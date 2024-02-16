Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Offers School Of Dance Adult Programs

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has announced spring adult classes, available now! The Adult Program at Ballet Hispánico is the ideal space for dance enthusiasts, dancers, and anyone who loves moving to the rhythm of a variety of music. With open-level classes, including salsa, tango, beginner ballet, mat pilates, and flamenco, the School of Dance offers quality training with world-renowned dance professionals for adult students at beginner to advanced beginner levels in a fun and supportive environment where they can enhance their dance and fitness skills, Monday - Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education—serving over 1,000 students and celebrating more than 50 years of dance and culture—and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side and teaching the love of dance for over 50 years, the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary dance training for dancers of all ages, with class offerings including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, and other modern and contemporary forms for early childhood through adult, led by a team of world-class professionals! This unique program offers class packages, providing students with individualized attention, guidance, and interaction with a large roster of experienced and engaging instructors. Pricing begins at $170 for a seven-week session and is $190-$205 for nine weeks. Drop-in classes are $25 per class.Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance adult classes encourage participants to get in shape, brush up on their dance moves, and make new friends.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latine/x/Hispanic culture. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292603®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ballethispanico.org%2Fschool%2Fadditional-learning%2Fadult-classes?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. To enroll, please visit https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass or contact Program Advisor Melissa Castañeda at school@ballethispanico.org.

“At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities,” said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. “Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards.”