Ballet Hispánico Reveals 2023-24 Season and Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Learn more about the event lineup here!
POPULAR
Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, has announced their 2023/24 season.
A packed year-long celebration of Artistic Director & CEO's Eduardo Vilaro's 15th Season, the Company will offer a host of activities during Hispanic Heritage Month in September and October, kick-off a year-long tour of North America and present two NYC performances at New York City Center and The 92nd Street Y, New York in 2024. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org.
“As the largest Latinx dance organization in the country, our upcoming tour will take us to several beautiful locations and theaters - we can't wait to get on the road and share our passion for Latinx cultures through dance,” said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. “We are also honored to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month and are delighted to join forces once again with 92NY – presenting some truly legendary pieces. I am especially looking forward to celebrating my 15th year as Artistic Director of Ballet Hispánico at our annual celebration at City Center.”
Ballet Hispánico's professional Company brings the beauty of dance and awareness of Latinx culture to our northern neighbors with touring starting in Canada in mid-September and continuing throughout October to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, the tri-state area and Mexico. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/company/performances/tour.
Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships, bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.
Videos