Ballet Hispánico Reveals 2023-24 Season and Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Learn more about the event lineup here!

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, has announced their 2023/24 season.

 

A packed year-long celebration of Artistic Director & CEO's Eduardo Vilaro's 15th Season, the Company will offer a host of activities during Hispanic Heritage Month in September and October, kick-off a year-long tour of North America and present two NYC performances at New York City Center and The 92nd Street Y, New York in 2024. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org.

 

“As the largest Latinx dance organization in the country, our upcoming tour will take us to several beautiful locations and theaters - we can't wait to get on the road and share our passion for Latinx cultures through dance,” said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. “We are also honored to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month and are delighted to join forces once again with 92NY – presenting some truly legendary pieces. I am especially looking forward to celebrating my 15th year as Artistic Director of Ballet Hispánico at our annual celebration at City Center.”

 

Touring in US, Canada and Mexico

Ballet Hispánico's professional Company brings the beauty of dance and awareness of Latinx culture to our northern neighbors with touring starting in Canada in mid-September and continuing throughout October to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, the tri-state area and Mexico. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/company/performances/tour.

 

Hispanic Heritage Month at Ballet Hispánico

  • This year's community celebration, Celebración Latina, takes place on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Family members of all ages are invited to join the celebration on Ballet Hispánico Way at West 89th Street from Amsterdam Avenue to the front door of Ballet Hispánico's headquarters for live music, dancing and food from local vendors on the street and, inside the headquarters, for performances by the professional Company and students from the School of Dance, free dance classes and so much more!
  • Diálogos, Ballet Hispánico's signature conversation series exploring the interconnections of the arts, social justice and Latinx cultures, returns with Stonewall Diálogos: Creating Safe Spaces celebrating LGBTIQA+ Latinx heritage. This annual event will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at the Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street at 5:30pm.

 

Ballet Hispánico in NYC

  • On February 21, 2024, celebrate the 150th-anniversary season of The 92nd Street Y, New York, with a night of historic and new works from Ballet Hispánico, witnessing the vibrancy and diversity of Latinx culture. Ballet Hispánico pays homage to the catalyst that is 92NY for modern dance choreographers with classic pieces like a re-staging of Talley Beatty's electrifying Recuerdo de Campo Amor, the flamenco-immersed Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and the Latin social dance extravaganza Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz. Talley Beatty, a historical figure in the Black dance canon, was instrumental in the development of Ballet Hispánico's rich repertory in the 1970s and an artist in residence at 92NY. This unique collaboration between two iconic institutions, Ballet Hispánico and The 92nd Street Y, New York, will be an unforgettable evening of culture, passion and the celebration of dance. 
  • The Company returns to New York City Center from April 25 to 28, 2024, for the annual New York season. In honor of Eduardo Vilaro's 15th season as Artistic Director of Ballet Hispánico, the program will feature the World Premiere of Buscando a Juan, Vilaro's new work inspired by The Met's exhibition Juan de Pareja, Afro-Hispanic Painter that explores sancocho, a mixed soup of cultures and diasporas; a restaging of Mad'moiselle, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's exploration of iconic male/female images and gender identity in Latin American cultures and her first major work under Vilaro's tenure; and 18+1, Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's celebration of the vulnerability, care and hope that comes with each artistic endeavor. Tickets start at $35 and are available at https://www.nycitycenter.org/pdps/2023-2024/ballet-hispanico/#tickets.

 

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships, bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.




