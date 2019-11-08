Ballet Hispánico Returns to the Apollo Theater with THE POWER OF THE LATINA VOICE

In an evening of works that deconstruct stereotypes and delve into cultural identity, Ballet Hispánico returns to the Apollo Theater. This all-Latina program will include works from three leading voices in dance. 2019 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award recipient Annabelle Lopez Ochoa will present a world premiere with her new work Tiburones. Her work addresses the discrimination and stereotypes placed upon Latinx culture and the power the media has in appropriating these themes by diminishing the voices of Latinx artists. Drawing from the multiplicity of her Spanish and Jewish-American background, Andrea Miller, Artistic Director of the Brooklyn-based dance company Gallim, returns to Ballet Hispánico giving renewed life to her work Nací, an investigation into the Sephardic culture of Spain originally choreographed for the Company a decade earlier. Con Brazos Abiertos, choreographed by Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance Director Michelle Manzanales, takes a fun and frank look at life caught between two cultures, providing an authentic voice to the immigrant experience and giving life to the Latino dilemma.

Friday, November 22nd, 2019

&

Saturday, November 23rd, 2019

at 8:00 PM

The Apollo Theater

253 W 125th Street

New York, New York 10027

Tickets: https://www.apollotheater.org/event/ballet-hispanico-4/2019-11-22/





