Ballet Hispánico Honored By Dance Data Project Recognition: Best Company

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, has been recognized for Best Company (Male Artistic Leadership) Commissions by the first Dance Data Project Gender Equity Index Ranking of the largest U.S. ballet companies.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by this momentous survey of American dance companies," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "It is both a moment of celebration of our Company's incredible work and a moment of reflection on how the dance community as a whole must improve gender equity practices."

Dance Data Project's Gender Equity Index is designed to assess how ballet companies measure up in terms of commissioning female creators, promoting women to leadership positions, and fostering a transparent and accountable culture.

For more information about company rankings, reasons for omissions, and a breakdown of this year's scoring, visit dancedataproject.com/gender-equity-index.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.