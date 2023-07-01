Ballet Hispanico to Premiere BUSCANDO A JUAN at The Met Museum This Month

Performances will take place on July, 13, 14, and 15.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

Ballet Hispanico to Premiere BUSCANDO A JUAN at The Met Museum This Month

On July, 13, 14, and 15, Ballet Hispánico will perform a new work choreographed by Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, inspired by The Met's exhibition Juan de Pareja, Afro-Hispanic Painter.  

Buscando a Juan (“Looking for Juan”), a MetLiveArts commission, will explore sancocho, or a mixed soup of cultures and diasporas, and consider the assumptions experienced when witnessing people of color in white spaces in relation to the exoticized body and fixation on gestures and sensuality.

Performance Details:

July 13 at 1 and 3 p.m., July 14 and 15, at 6 and 8 p.m. 

Open rehearsals: July 10 and 11, 3–5 p.m.
The Robert Lehman Wing court

Performances and open rehearsals are free with Museum admission.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America’s Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico’s three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico’s New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. No matter their background or identity – Latine, Latinx, Hispanic – Ballet Hispánico welcomes and serves all, breaking stereotypes and celebrating the beauty and diversity of Hispanic cultures through dance.



