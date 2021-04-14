Ballet Edmonton's Digital Debut of PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY to be Presented by Brian Webb Dance Company

Brian Webb Dance Company will present Ballet Edmonton's digital debut of Persistence of Memory, a new work by Wen Wei Wang, online May 3 - 8.

It has been a challenging year, to say the least, but Ballet Edmonton is poised to finish their season with a stunning new digital work by Artistic Director, Wen Wei Wang. "This work is about love, loss and distance. As this pandemic stretches on and winds its way through the whole world, it has changed us. Imaginary chains have constrained us; even our breathing has slowed to force us to feel each moment", says Wen Wei.

This digital offering was filmed at the Ruth Carse Centre for Dance and is a digital rendering of this beautiful new work. It is also a candid look at the challenges and opportunities that presented themselves this past year.

Brian Webb Dance Company and Ballet Edmonton have a long collaborative relationship, and are thankful for this partnership in such a tumultuous time. "I am really excited that we are presenting this world premiere digital viewing" says Brian Webb, BWDC Artistic Director. "It quite simply continues our collaboration to strengthen every aspect of Edmonton's dance community. While I was really looking forward to being able to present a live performance of Persistence of Memory, under the circumstances the creativity of our two companies have made this viewing possible for you."

Tickets for Persistence of Memory are $15 per viewing. A link will be sent to purchasers and viewing will be available until May 8 at 11:59 MST.

Purchase Viewing HERE!



For more information please visit BWDC.ca.