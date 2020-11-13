Ballet Arts Dance Company Celebrates Its 10th Year With Viva La Danza! - In Tribute To Marie Hale

There will be two performances on December 4 and 5, 2020.

Experience an elegant celebration of contemporary dance and classical ballet - woven in a cultural showcase of beauty, awe and inspiration when Ballet Arts Dance Company's Viva La Danza! comes to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Rinker Playhouse, in West Palm Beach, with two performances - December 4 - 5. This magnificent performance, in tribute to the legendary Marie Hale, honors her legacy, and cheers Ballet Arts Dance Company's 10th year anniversary of performance. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets for this exciting occasion are sold as Limited Cabaret-Style Seating; $300 per table of 4. CDC recommended social distancing and masks required; temperature checks performed prior to entry. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: balletartscompany.org. Sponsorship, underwriting opportunities, and program ads available

Performing under the direction of Deborah Marquez - Founder, Artistic Director of Ballet Arts Dance Company, Viva La Danza! Features show-stopping performances by amazing, young, talented dancers and acclaimed international star, Tara Domitro. Audiences will cheer this stunning escapade of virtuosity, "Majisimo" by Jorge Garcia and music from El Cid de Massenet, in a masterpiece showcase of a refined classic Spanish style of dance and music. Viva La Danza! is a wonderful occasion to enjoy and remember!

Performing on the program's elegant repertoire are: Tara Domitro, of Pompano Beach; Sophie Miklosovic, of Pompano; Yanlis Abreu, of West Palm Beach; Alexey Minkin, of Miami Beach; Amanda Davis, of Boynton Beach; Joshuan Vazquez, of Lake Worth; Andy Sousa, of Miami Beach; and Kamila Abreu, of Lake Worth. Full Company Bios here: https://balletartscompany.org/dancers



The superb faculty is led by Claudia Cravey, of Greenacres, who was instrumental in the launch of Ballet Florida, along with Galina Alvarez of Boynton Beach, former Principal dancer at National Ballet of Cuba.



Marquez, of Lake Worth, first met Hale, Founder and Artistic Director of the Original Ballet Florida, when she came to the United States in 2002 and entered the Ballet Florida as a dancer.



"It is with gratitude and our privilege to perform in tribute to Marie Hale, to honor her contributions to the arts and the greater community," said Marquez. "She means so much to me. When I first came to Palm Beach, Ms. Hale was so welcoming and so very supportive of me...and this, I will never forget."

Ballet Arts Dance Company has also announced the establishment of the Marie Hale Scholarship Award. This scholarship will go toward one or more dancers of the Company to support their long-term professional success.



Marquez remembers Hale fondly as the person to first give her a job in the United States. Hale believed in celebrating talent, creating a Company from various nationalities and ethnicities, to achieve great successes onstage. Her crowd-pleasing ballets and contemporary works continue to be cherished by the South Florida dance community.



As a friend and dancer of Marie Hale, Marquez has taken a similar approach to building both her School and Company. Ballet Arts is one of the premiere Ballet Companies in South Florida, with its younger dancers receiving vigorous training while it's Company members perform the highway level of technical excellence.



The Marie Hale Scholarship Award is a tribute to the woman who gave so much to the dance world in Palm Beach County. We hope this award will continue her legacy for future generations of local ballet artists.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You