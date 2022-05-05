BWW Dance Review: The New BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Dazzles and Delivers in A Glistening Homage at The Old Globe Theatre

Joint Endeavors consists of three very sensual pas de deux, one blending into the next, performed first by two women: Dylis Croman, a striking, vivacious redhead, and Ida Saki, who has the cleanest technique, placement and line, and is such a pleasure to watch move. Next by two men, Jovan Dansberry and Kolton Krause, who both have quite unique strong presences when on stage, followed by Ioana Alfonso and Manuel Herrera; all interweaving bodies to the song "If It Feels Good Let It Ride.

The next segment was given new dialogue, staging, with many original numbers gone and perspective and viewpoints having changed, it is now called "America?" The question mark is the new part of the title. The beginning and ending are dialogues, quoting from leaders and Presidents, presented toward the audience by the cast, all speaking of values, unity and peace, or the lack thereof. Video clips from eras in history flash on the huge screen behind them, Jimi Hendrix' "Star Spangled Banner' wailing loudly, reverberating... In between are patriotic songs and marches danced either as a solo or in a small group. The solos of note are "When Johnny Comes Marching Home," done beautifully and fervently by Dylis Croman, "Rally "Round the Flag," a superb balletic turn by the impressive Ida Saki, and an absolutely outstanding interpretation of "The Stars and Stripes Forever," done by Peter John Chursin; all executed super cleanly and sharp.