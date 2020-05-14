BAM Launches DanceAfrica Digital Programs Featuring Conversations With Abdel R. Salaam, Rennie Harris and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BAM celebrates DanceAfrica-the nation's largest African dance festival-through digital public programming, launching May 18. The series of digital offerings pays special tribute to the people who have shaped the popular festival over the past 42 years.

Offerings will include conversations with DanceAfrica creatives and members of the Council of Elders, online dance classes, streams of past performances, the annual FilmAfrica series, and other programs that bring the joy of DanceAfrica into audiences' homes. And for the first time in its history, the popular DanceAfrica bazaar will go digital with an online marketplace highlighting small businesses offering the finest fashion, food, jewelry, and crafts.

DanceAfrica digital public programming has been specially created in response to the current world environment, with audiences seeking compelling ways to connect with their community and explore the arts from home. BAM's longest-running and most beloved program is a community celebration, welcoming all to observe. The celebratory events will continue the series of unique digital experiences offered by Love from BAM. Visit BAM.org to join and view a weekly schedule.

DanceAfrica Public Digital Programming Includes:

May 15-June 15 DanceAfrica Digital Bazaar

May 18 Music and DanceAfrica with Baba Bradley Simmons and

Foluso Alamide Mimy

May 20 Contemporary Dance and DanceAfrica with Rennie Harris, Jamel Gaines, and Ronald K. Brown

May 21 FilmAfrica: co-presented by BAM & African Film Festival, Inc.

May 22 Bantaba Hip-Hop Dance Class with James "Cricket" Colter

May 25 DanceAfrica, The Early Years with Mikki Shepard

May 26 DanceAfrica and The Council of Elders with Mamma Normadien

Woolbright and Baba N'goma Woolbright

May 27 DanceAfrica and The Council of Elders with Mamma Lynette

White-Mathews and Baba Bill (William) Mathews

May 28 FilmAfrica: co-presented by BAM & African Film Festival, Inc.

May 28 Education and DanceAfrica with Karen Thornton Daniels,

Sabine LaFortune, Coco Killingsworth, and Abdel R. Salaam

May 29 Bantaba West African Dance Class with Karen Thornton Daniels and

Farai Malianga

May 29 DanceAfrica Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow with Coco Killingsworth, Charmaine Warren, and Abdel R. Salaam





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You