American Tap Dance Foundation Will Host Free Open Houses This Month

Open houses take place June 9-22.

Tony Waag, Executive Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation, announced the organization's free upcoming tap dance Open Houses, June 9-22, at the American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B between Washington & Greenwich Streets in downtown Manhattan (times vary).

All Open Houses include complimentary tap dance classes for children (Ages 4-1/2 +), Teens and Adults. "Meet the staff, check out the studios, borrow a pair of tap shoes (or bring your own), and learn a few moves!” RSVP, limited space: shebach@atdf.org. For more information call: 646-230-9564. Visit https://www.atdf.org/home-/classes

The Free, ATDF Open House Class Lineup:
Friday, June 9 (5:30-6:15pm) - Adults, all levels
Thursday, June 15 (4-5pm) - Adults, all levels
Wednesday, June 21 (4:30-5:30pm) - Youth, all levels
Thursday, June 22 (4:30-5:30) - Youth, all levels



White Wave Dance to Present 2023 DUMBO Dance Festival Opening Night Gala This Month
White Wave Dance to Present 2023 DUMBO Dance Festival Opening Night Gala This Month

WHITE WAVE Dance will celebrate their 22nd Anniversary season of the DUMBO Dance Festival with a GALA Opening that heralds the most anticipated four-day festival of contemporary dance in the greater New York City region, as well as its 35th anniversary as a company.

WADE Dance Inc. Hosts Pride Residency Performance This Month
WADE Dance Inc. Hosts Pride Residency Performance This Month

WADE Dance Inc. presents their Pride Residency Performance on June 21, 2023. The performance is the culmination of the Pride Residency and will be held at the Jack Crystal Theater, 111 Second Avenue (5th floor) at 7:00pm.

National Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year Performanc
National Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year Performance

National Dance Institute (NDI) will celebrate the life of Dr. Maya Angelou at 'RISE,' their 2023 Event of the Year from June 17-19 at NYU Skirball Center. This event will include vibrant performances of dance and live music from over 100 talented children from New York City public schools. 

Free JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances F
Free JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances From Past Productions

The Joffrey Ballet has announced the programming for the first-of-its-kind Joffrey for All Celebration, which will feature performances by Joffrey Company Artists, the Joffrey Academy of Dance, and students from the Joffrey Community Engagement programs.


WADE Dance Inc. Hosts Pride Residency Performance This Month
National Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year Performance
Free JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances From Past Productions
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host Workshop Series At Peridance

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
