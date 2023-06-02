American Tap Dance Foundation Will Host Free Open Houses This Month

Tony Waag, Executive Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation, announced the organization's free upcoming tap dance Open Houses, June 9-22, at the American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B between Washington & Greenwich Streets in downtown Manhattan (times vary).

All Open Houses include complimentary tap dance classes for children (Ages 4-1/2 +), Teens and Adults. "Meet the staff, check out the studios, borrow a pair of tap shoes (or bring your own), and learn a few moves!” RSVP, limited space: shebach@atdf.org. For more information call: 646-230-9564. Visit https://www.atdf.org/home-/classes

The Free, ATDF Open House Class Lineup:

Friday, June 9 (5:30-6:15pm) - Adults, all levels

Thursday, June 15 (4-5pm) - Adults, all levels

Wednesday, June 21 (4:30-5:30pm) - Youth, all levels

Thursday, June 22 (4:30-5:30) - Youth, all levels