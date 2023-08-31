American Repertory Ballet Reveals Dancer Promotions and New Hires for the 2023/24 Season

The roster now includes 17 main Company dancers, three Apprentices, and two members of ARB2.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

 American Repertory Ballet has announced the latest appointments and promotions within its Company for its upcoming 2023/24 season. These advancements mark a significant milestone in the dancers’ careers, underscoring their talent and commitment as professional ballet dancers.

Tiziano Cerrato, Roland Jones, Seth Koffler, Lily Krisko, Leandro Olcese, Anthony Pototski and Savannah Quiner have been elevated to the main ARB Company. The roster now includes 17 main Company dancers, three Apprentices, and two members of ARB2.

American Repertory Ballet welcomes two experienced Rehearsal Directors, Harriet Clark and Calvin Hilpert, whose vast expertise will undoubtedly enrich ARB’s creative endeavors. Complementing this artistic team will be Jeremiah Bischoff, assuming the role of Director of Production, and Janessa Cornell Urwin has been named ARB Resident Costume Designer.

In addition to dancer and artistic appointments, American Repertory Ballet and its official school, Princeton Ballet School, are experiencing organizational growth. Megan Teat steps into the role of PBS Administrative Manager, while ARB dancer Michelle Quiner takes on the position of ARB Social Media Manager. Erikka Reenstierna-Cates, an ARB dancer and accomplished writer, will contribute insightful articles to performance programs throughout the season. 

American Repertory Ballet’s 2023/24 season opens in October and runs through May. The season features a captivating lineup, including the beloved holiday favorite The Nutcracker; Classic Beauty, an enchanting program featuring excerpts from iconic classical ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty; and Ethan Stiefel’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The season launches with Elevate, showcasing a new piece by acclaimed choreographer Stephanie Martinez; a world premiere by the celebrated Philadelphia-based choreographer Meredith Rainey, featuring new music commissioned by emerging composer Miranda Scripp; and the highly-anticipated return of Ethan Stiefel’s rousing and poignant Wood Work. Tickets are now on sale at arballet.org



