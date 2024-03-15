American Repertory Ballet  Returns to Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College With ELEVATE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Ballet has announced its return to Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York City for its 70th anniversary season with “Elevate,” a diverse program of cutting-edge ballet and contemporary works, Saturday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will offer works from dance makers Meredith Rainey, Amy Seiwert, and ARB’s Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.

Under the leadership of ARB Artistic Director, Ethan Stiefel, in combination with ARB Artistic Associate, Gillian Murphy, ARB continues to push boundaries in the world of dance, presenting a dynamic lineup that blurs the lines between classical repertoire and new, groundbreaking pieces. At the heart of the program are three works that epitomize ARB's commitment to artistic excellence and innovation. Intrare Forma by Philadelphia-based choreographer Meredith Rainey stands as a testament to creative collaboration, featuring original music commissioned by the talented composer Miranda Scripp. Rainey's choreography intricately explores the interplay of eight dancers, moving dynamically as trios, quartets, duets, and ensembles. With its driving score for a string octet, this piece invites audiences to embark on a journey of personal interpretation and reflection.

Sight Line by choreographer Amy Seiwert transports viewers into a realm of haunting beauty, set to the moving melodies of Romania's beloved Maria Tânase. Reimagined by Alexander Balanescu for a string quartet, the music transcends geographical boundaries to evoke profound human experiences, drawing spectators into a world of emotion and connection.

Completing the trio of masterful performances is the highly anticipated New York City premiere of Wood Work, choreographed by Ethan Stiefel himself. This unique piece takes audiences on a visceral journey through an earthy, poignant microcosm of dance. Set to modern renditions of Nordic folk tunes by the Danish String Quartet, Wood Workencapsulates a spectrum of emotions—from joy to grief—celebrating the profound power of connection through movement.

“‘Elevate’ is a vivid example of ARB's commitment to commissioning and fostering the presentation of diverse makers, movements, and modalities in ballet and dance,” says ARB Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. “Meredith and Amy infuse their work with singular vocabularies and points of departure, creating an exhilarating and special evening of dance,” he continues. “This anniversary season is a chance to celebrate the legacy of this incredible organization and the strength and artistry of our dancers with New York audiences, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

"What started in 1954 as a small ballet school in Princeton has grown into a world-class professional company and educational institution," adds Julie Diana Hench, Executive Director. "With Ethan Stiefel at the helm, we are excited to celebrate the organization's 70th anniversary and bring this innovative evening of dance to the Kaye Playhouse, fusing New Jersey and New York City dance communities."

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

American Repertory Ballet’s “Elevate” will be performed on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College located at East 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues. The venue is accessible by the 6 and F trains.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit https://arballet.org/event/elevate-at-kaye-playhouse/ or call (212) 772-4488.

The performance runs approximately 103 minutes including two 15 minute intermissions.

Following its New York appearance, ARB will bring Of Swans and Variations to Princeton’s McCarter Theatre Center on April 4, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream to New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, May 10-12. The organization’s Platinum Jubilee Gala will take place on April 20. For more information, visit https://arballet.org/performances-events/performances/



