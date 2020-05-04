American Ballet Theatre Will Present Live Event TOGETHER TONIGHT

American Ballet Theatre will present American Ballet Theatre: Together Tonight - a virtual celebration in support of the ABT Crisis Relief Fund on ABT's YouTube Channel on May 12 at 7:00pm EDT!

Join America's National Ballet Company® from the comfort of your home for a festive evening of dancing and camaraderie as we recognize the incredible milestones made during ABT's first eight decades and look forward to our bright future. Exciting cameos from some of your favorite dancers and celebrities, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences and items available for auction will be announced soon. Check back here for the most-up-to-date information!

For more information on ABT's Special Events, including underwriting opportunities, please contact ABT's Special Events Department by visiting https://www.abt.org/support/special-events/abt-together-tonight/.





