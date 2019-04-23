American Ballet Theatre Presents ABTKids

Fairy-tale characters Cinderella, Red Riding Hood and Puss-in-Boots will take center stage with swashbuckling pirates and graceful swans as ABTKids comes to the Metropolitan Opera House on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 A.M. Children ages 4-12 and their families can enjoy this narrated hour-long program featuring ABT Company dancers performing lively scenes from Harlequinade, Le Corsaire, The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake at this annual family-friendly event.

All seats for ABTKids are priced at $25. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.abt.org/abtkids, at the Met box office or by phone at (212) 362-6000.

For preferred orchestra seating and behind-the-scenes experiences, please call Claire McGregor, Associate Director of Special Events, at (212) 477-3030 ext. 3239. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th Streets in New York City.

ABTKids is generously underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies, with additional support from Co-Chairs Kara and Dov Barnett, Aditi Davray and Neil Barve, Victoria and Lloyd Goldman, Joui Hessel and Jimmy Hexter, Elizabeth and Reynold Levy, Sara, Hermione and Portia Mercer, Jennifer and David Millstone, Indré Rockefeller, Lauren Santo Domingo, Charles Ueng and Nathan Harkins, Nancy Walker, Carolyn Weinberg and Philip Korn, and Benefit Committee Members Julia Kahr, Erica Mitnick Klein and Adam Klein, and Lauren and Deeb Salem.

Photo Credit: Doug Gifford





Related Articles View More Dance Stories