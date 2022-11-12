Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ailey to Livestream Sold-Out STUDIO 5 Event MR. B: GEORGE BALANCHINE'S 21ST CENTURY

The event will also be available on-demand for two weeks (through November 28).

Nov. 12, 2022  

New York City Center's sold-out Studio 5 event on Tuesday, November 14 at 6:30pm will be available for free via livestream and on-demand for two weeks (through November 28). Celebrating the launch of her new book Mr. B: George Balanchine's 20th Century, author Jennifer Homans (Apollo's Angels: A History of Ballet) sits down with Alastair Macaulay, and Lourdes Lopez, for an evening of conversation and performance excerpts from Balanchine's Agon and The Four Temperaments, featuring New York City Ballet dancers Gilbert Bolden III, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Emilie Gerrity, and Miriam Miller, accompanied by pianist Elaine Chelton.

Tune in at NYCityCenter.org/Studio5 or at YouTube.com/NYCityCenter.org to watch.

The Studio 5 series of conversations and performances is an opportunity to hear from today's great dance artists in the intimate setting of City Center's historic studios. Most evenings feature previews of City Center's mainstage dance programming and are moderated by leading scholars and writers in the dance world. Select Studio 5 evenings are available as livestreamed online events and as on-demand video content. RSVP here to stay up to date on our Studio 5 livestream events.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER

(Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan's first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series, as well as new series Artists at the Center and the City Center Dance Festival. Dedicated to a culture built on the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, City Center welcomes more than 300,000 annual visitors to experience internationally acclaimed artists on the same stage where legends like George Balanchine, Leonard Bernstein, Barbara Cook, José Ferrer, Martha Graham, and Paul Robeson made their mark. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, City Center's dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year, in all five boroughs.




On Sunday, November 27 Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD) will present a reimagined reprise of Mythologies, Lavagnino's (2021) choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and a first look at CLD's newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays.
