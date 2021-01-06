Ailey Extension Online Announces New Ways To Join In The Dance

Ailey Extension is stepping into 2021 with a range of inspiring new ways for students to dive into the world of dance. Throughout January the program's "real classes for real people" will introduce two new weekly wellness classes; bring back the popular Kids & Teens Online Dance Series; and host a workshop led by Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison, in honor of founder Alvin Ailey just days after what would have been his 90th birthday. Each new offering adds to the booming selection of online options available for dancers of all ages and experience levels.

For the first time ever living legend Judith Jamison will host a virtual Celebrating Alvin Ailey workshop on Saturday, January 9 at 2pm where students from around the world can immerse themselves in Alvin Ailey's choreographic genius. Ms. Jamison will share the rich history and creative complexities of Mr. Ailey's stirring choreography and, with assistance from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Company member Khalia Campbell, give dancers the opportunity to infuse her unique style and a clear focus on musicality as they explore movement. During the 90-minute workshop participants will uncover new ways to expand their artistic range as they learn "how to give equal value to every step you take".

Fitness-minded dancers are in for a treat, with two new wellness classes to help students achieve their 2021 wellness goals. This January Richard Martinez returns to Ailey Extension, making his well-loved Zumba experience a weekly class. Each Saturday at 11am ET his high-energy routines will combine fast and slow rhythms set to Latin and international music for a fun and easy to follow way to tone and sculpt the body. Students will finish each class having burned a ton of calories without even realizing it.

For a fully curated wellness routine, students from all walks of life are encouraged to sign up for Restorative Stretches for Adults with Sarita Allen, a new weekly class to help increase flexibility. On Mondays at 10am ET world-renowned former Ailey dancer Sarita Allen will guide students through stretches which engage the entire body and help improve range of motion. Designed to equally benefit active adults as well as those with a more static lifestyle, each move can easily be adjusted to suit the individual's ability and space.

Dancers as young as five years old can also join in the dance, exploring ballet, hip-hop, and/or Horton during the Winter/Spring Kids and Teens Online series. Throughout the 8-week sessions, which run from January 9 - February 28 and March 6 to May 2, children ages 5-12 and teens ages 13-17 will practice the fundamentals of their chosen technique with leading instructors who are experts in their fields. Each class is open to students of all dance levels and takes into consideration the abilities of each age group as they work on developing coordination and individuality with their movements.

Ailey Extension Online offers more than 30 weekly classes in a variety of styles such as West African, ballet, hip-hop, Horton, Pilates, contemporary, samba, capoeira, yoga and more. For more information on how to keep dancing with Ailey from the comfort of your home, please visit alvinailey.org/extension. To enjoy more offerings as part of Ailey All Access, including a free on-demand streaming of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations from a 2015 broadcast of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance, please visit alvinailey.org/aileyallaccess.