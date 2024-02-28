Accent Dance NYC Reveals Next Cycle of Commissioning Program

Accent Dance NYC has announced the upcoming cycle of NEXT: Accent Dance NYC's Emerging Choreographer Commissioning Program. Applications for this program will be open through April 19, 2024.

NEXT: The Emerging Choreographer Commissioning Program underscores Accent Dance NYC's commitment to nurturing the artistry of early-career choreographers who bring fresh voices and innovative ideas to the forefront of the dance world. Dedicated to spotlighting the next voice, the next collaboration, and the next idea that ignites thought-provoking discussions or explores significant themes, NEXT empowers choreographers to create impactful work that resonates deeply with audiences of all ages.

"At Accent Dance NYC, we believe in providing a platform for emerging choreographers to showcase their creativity and contribute meaningfully to the cultural landscape," explains Andrea Ziegelman, Founder and Director of Accent Dance NYC. "The NEXT program not only provides choreographers with financial support but also offers them mentorship, access to artists on which to create new work, and exposure to a wider audience, all critical components of career advancement."

NEXT: The Emerging Choreographer Commissioning Program offers selected choreographers the opportunity to create a new work for the Accent Dance NYC Company. Choreographers will receive compensation ranging from $3,000 to $5,000, depending on the length and complexity of the work. Additionally, Accent Dance NYC will cover creative expenses, including rehearsal space, dancer fees, and efforts to bring it to new audiences. The commissioned work will be featured not only in Accent Dance NYC's concert performances, but also its arts education programming, community events, and galas, providing choreographers with a platform to reach diverse communities.

"As we plan to bring this work into classrooms to support our widespread educational initiatives, we are particularly interested in works that explore themes of social justice, identity, equity, and inclusion," adds Kim Johnson, Director of Educational Programming & Outreach "We welcome a diverse range of dance genres, from contemporary and ballet to hip hop, tap, jazz, and traditional cultural forms."

To be considered for the program, choreographers must be based in the NYC-metro area, not currently enrolled in an undergraduate program, and identify as emerging or early-career artists with at least 2-5 years of professional choreographic experience. Choreographers should feel comfortable creating a 10–15-minute work within a 4–8-week time frame. The creative process is expected to begin in Spring/Summer 2024, with the exact schedule and frequency of rehearsals to be determined based on the availability of the choreographer and dancers. During the pilot year of the program in 2023, William A. Ervin, Jr. was chosen as the program's inaugural choreographer, where his creation, Narcissus,pushed boundaries with its innovative blend of modern, contemporary, and street dance. Drawing inspiration from Greek mythology and delving into the complexities of self-love and ego, "Narcissus" has graced various concert dance spaces and also has been transformed into an original dance film by the acclaimed photographer Mark Mann.

Applications for NEXT: Accent Dance NYC's Emerging Choreographer Commission Program will open on February 26, 2024, and close on April 19, 2024. For more information and to apply, visit https://accent.dance/how-to-apply/.