A.I.M Homecoming Night Show to Honor Misty Copeland

Homecoming week will take place October 12-17.

Catch up with A.I.M from October 12th through October 17th as they present A.I.M Homecoming Week, a week-long virtual celebration of A.I.M's resilience, perseverance, and creative tenacity, honoring Misty Copeland, Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre.

Homecoming Week will raise critical funds to support A.I.M's artists and the sustainability of the company. We invite you to drop in and join us at any of the events listed below throughout the week!

Homecoming Week Schedule:

Monday, October 12: A.I.M Silent Auction - Live at 12:00 PM ET

Bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items through our online silent auction-available to all. Make sure to visit our gala website to access the auction when it goes live on the 12th and before it closes on Friday, October 16th at 6:00 PM ET!

Wednesday, October 14: Homecoming Night - 7:00 PM ET

Gather your friends and family for A.I.M's Homecoming Night, free to stream and premiering on A.I.M's Youtube page!

Sponsored by Emmy-award winning creative studio, The Skin Deep, Homecoming Night features an intimate conversation with Kyle Abraham and 2020 Honoree Misty Copeland- additional appearances by Bebe Neuwirth, Glenn Ligon, Carrie Mae Weems, A.I.M dancers, and more. RSVP here to receive a reminder and link the day of!

Saturday, October 17: Open Level Masterclass with A.I.M Dancer Tamisha Guy - 12:00 PM ET

Join Kyle and the A.I.M family on Zoom for an open level masterclass taught by company member Tamisha Guy. The class will focus on A.I.M's luscious and dynamic movement style and participants will learn a portion of original choreography from Kyle Abraham's most sought after repertory pieces.

The class will be geared towards those with some movement background, but experience or not, all ages and levels are welcome and encouraged to participate at their comfort level!

RSVP here - sliding scale suggested donation upon reservation: $5-$250

Class size is limited. A limited number of sponsored spots are available. Please click here to sponsor another artist's participation.

For more information and to support A.I.M Homecoming Night, please visit our Homecoming website at givergy.us/aimhomecoming. And follow us week-long @AIMbyKyleAbraham on Facebook and Instagram.

Support A.I.M Today!

#AIMHomecoming

