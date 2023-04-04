Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ABT JKO School Will Perform At NYU Skirball In May

Performances are on Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 PM.

Apr. 04, 2023  

American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will take to the stage at NYU Skirball in New York City on Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 PM.

Students from the ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division will perform an excerpted repertoire including Paquita staged by Yan Chen with Rubeěn Martiěn after Petipa, Seven Sonatas: A Study staged by Stella Abrera after ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, Giselle Act 1 excerpts choreographed by Caridad Martinez, and Antony Tudor's The Leaves Are Fading staged by Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner.

The performance of Seven Sonatas: A Study will include ABT JKO School Upper 2 and Upper 3 level students along with ABT Soloist SunMi Park and ABT Studio Company member Finnian Carmeci. It will additionally feature a collaboration with students from Bronx School for Music.

As part of ABT JKO School's engagement at NYU Skirball, students will participate in class demonstrations highlighting the diverse ABT JKO School curriculum. Faculty members involved in staging the demonstrations and excerpts, as well as contributing original choreography include Gemma Bond, Yan Chen, Marianne dello Joio, Elizabeth Ferrell, Carmela Gallace, Robert LaFosse, Rubeěn Martiěn, Caridad Martinez, and select Upper 3 students.

The ABT JKO School, under the direction of Artistic Director Stella Abrera, currently serves over 350 students and encompasses a Pre-Professional Division for dancers ages 12-18, as well as a Children's Division for dancers ages 3-12. ABT's National Training Curriculum guides the ABT JKO School and provides age- and skill-appropriate classes in classical ballet technique, pointe, and pas de deux. Additionally, training is supplemented with classes in character dance, modern, contemporary, choreography, Pilates, strength training, and music. For more information on the ABT JKO School, visit Click Here.




92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCKs SOMEWHERE BETWEEN Photo
92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN
The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with FLOCK's Somewhere Between, the New York premiere of their first ensemble touring show.
Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall Photo
Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall
What did our critic think of PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall?
Review: THE NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA Enraptures Audiences at New York City Center Photo
Review: THE NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA Enraptures Audiences at New York City Center
The National Ballet of Canada has returned to New York City Center for the first time in 15 years and we give the troupe an enthusiastic welcome.
Review: TE WHEKE by Atamira Dance Company at The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: TE WHEKE by Atamira Dance Company at The Joyce Theater
Silence whispers over the seats of The Joyce Theater as Atamira Dance Company's Artistic Director Jack Gray and Executive Producer Marama Lloydd greet the audience in Māori, the Austronesian language spoken primarily by Maōri people; the indigenous population of mainland New Zealand.

More Hot Stories For You


92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN
April 3, 2023

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with FLOCK's Somewhere Between, the New York premiere of their first ensemble touring show.
J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCAJ Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA
March 30, 2023

J CHEN PROJECT world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS opens tonight! Directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, the production runs through March 31 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.
SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The DivineSACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The Divine
March 29, 2023

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine  presents ALESSANDRA BELLONI with I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA (Artists in Residence) in a special concert SACRED DRUMMING & CHANTS FOR SEVEN BLACK MADONNAS featuring ceremonial dances from Italy and Brazil, based on Alessandra Belloni's book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna.
American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1
March 28, 2023

Fresh from its first NYC engagement under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, American Repertory Ballet returns to Princeton's McCarter Theatre Center with its popular and dynamic triple bill, Movin' + Groovin' on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.
West Coast Premiere Of Ashwini Ramaswamy's LET THE CROWS COME to Open at BroadStageWest Coast Premiere Of Ashwini Ramaswamy's LET THE CROWS COME to Open at BroadStage
March 27, 2023

Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with Choreographic Associate Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come, presented on April 7 & 8, 2023 at 7:30pm at BroadStage.
share