ABT JKO School Will Perform At NYU Skirball In May

American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will take to the stage at NYU Skirball in New York City on Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 PM.

Students from the ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division will perform an excerpted repertoire including Paquita staged by Yan Chen with Rubeěn Martiěn after Petipa, Seven Sonatas: A Study staged by Stella Abrera after ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, Giselle Act 1 excerpts choreographed by Caridad Martinez, and Antony Tudor's The Leaves Are Fading staged by Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner.

The performance of Seven Sonatas: A Study will include ABT JKO School Upper 2 and Upper 3 level students along with ABT Soloist SunMi Park and ABT Studio Company member Finnian Carmeci. It will additionally feature a collaboration with students from Bronx School for Music.

As part of ABT JKO School's engagement at NYU Skirball, students will participate in class demonstrations highlighting the diverse ABT JKO School curriculum. Faculty members involved in staging the demonstrations and excerpts, as well as contributing original choreography include Gemma Bond, Yan Chen, Marianne dello Joio, Elizabeth Ferrell, Carmela Gallace, Robert LaFosse, Rubeěn Martiěn, Caridad Martinez, and select Upper 3 students.

The ABT JKO School, under the direction of Artistic Director Stella Abrera, currently serves over 350 students and encompasses a Pre-Professional Division for dancers ages 12-18, as well as a Children's Division for dancers ages 3-12. ABT's National Training Curriculum guides the ABT JKO School and provides age- and skill-appropriate classes in classical ballet technique, pointe, and pas de deux. Additionally, training is supplemented with classes in character dance, modern, contemporary, choreography, Pilates, strength training, and music. For more information on the ABT JKO School, visit Click Here.