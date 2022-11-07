Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diablo Ballet's 29 Season Opens This Week With THE NUTCRACKER

Performances run November 11-12, 2022.

Nov. 07, 2022  

The 29th Season opens this November 11 - 12 with an expanded full-length production of Julia Adam's smash holiday hit, The Nutcracker Suite. The Diablo family and their daughter Clara, return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for another Christmas Eve adventure.

Clara's dream expands taking her on a magical journey through the land of sweets that will include students from Diablo Ballet School with new sets and costumes. This whimsical ballet is a perfect kick off to the holidays and is sure to delight all audiences.

Performance Information:

WHAT: Diablo Ballet presents The Nutcracker Suite

WHEN: November 11-12, 2022 In Theatre: November 11 at 7:30 pm and November 12 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Virtual: A virtual link of an edited recording of the live performance will be available November 18-27 for viewing at any time during those days.

WHERE: Lesher Center for the Arts, Hofmann Theatre, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 15 minutes, with no intermission.

TICKETS: $25-$52 with early bird discount pricing through Oct. 19. Phone: 925-943-7469; Online: www.lesherartscenter.org, www.diabloballet.org



The World Choreography Awards will be held on November 15, 2022 at the Avalon Hollywood. Being its twelfth year in existence, I spoke with Allen Walls, Creator and Producer of the World Choreography Awards to catch up with this now seasoned Presentation and how it has been evolving through the years. I have reviewed the event in the past and it is a unique evening whose purpose is to present, celebrate and honor the best Choreographed Dance pieces or segments for the year in a now myriad of categories. It has also built upon it's live presentation and quality of live performances, special guests and hosting of the highest caliber.
Roxey Ballet, the renowned professional dance company based in Frenchtown, NJ proudly presents its annual American holiday classic, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. A favorite seasonal tradition of area residents and visitors alike, this performance appeals to adults and children as they enjoy the magical spectacle created by Mark and Melissa Roxey, founders of The Roxey Ballet Company and The Mill Ballet School.
​​​​​​​Ailey II will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 P.M., at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.
Pentacle's 11th year of Fall Further brings the work of six female-led companies for an evening of dance at New York City's renowned Dixon Place. Join in person or through live stream to experience live dance performance that is introspective and derived from personal experience while being relatable, thought-provoking, and expertly crafted.

 Performance Space New York will present Moriah Evans: Remains Persist, a durational performance that explores and excavates the body's internal, imperceptible, and at times immaterial remains, December 10, 11, 17, 18 in the Keith Haring Theatre.
