Diablo Ballet's 29 Season Opens This Week With THE NUTCRACKER

The 29th Season opens this November 11 - 12 with an expanded full-length production of Julia Adam's smash holiday hit, The Nutcracker Suite. The Diablo family and their daughter Clara, return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for another Christmas Eve adventure.

Clara's dream expands taking her on a magical journey through the land of sweets that will include students from Diablo Ballet School with new sets and costumes. This whimsical ballet is a perfect kick off to the holidays and is sure to delight all audiences.

Performance Information:

WHAT: Diablo Ballet presents The Nutcracker Suite

WHEN: November 11-12, 2022 In Theatre: November 11 at 7:30 pm and November 12 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Virtual: A virtual link of an edited recording of the live performance will be available November 18-27 for viewing at any time during those days.

WHERE: Lesher Center for the Arts, Hofmann Theatre, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 15 minutes, with no intermission.

TICKETS: $25-$52 with early bird discount pricing through Oct. 19. Phone: 925-943-7469; Online: www.lesherartscenter.org, www.diabloballet.org

