Young Concert Artists Reveals Semi-Finalists And Jury Panel For 2024 Auditions

Young Concert Artists has revealed the semi-finalists in the 2024 Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. Based on a preliminary round of live auditions in New York and Los Angeles, and virtual auditions via video submission, 37 artists were selected from a pool of more than 170 applicants to advance to the semi-final round.

The semi-finalists are as follows: Pianists Derek Wang, Hoi Leong Cheong (Zach), Hyojin Shin, Jihyung Youn, Jonathan Mak, Kiron Tellian, Saehyun Kim, Tom Zalmanov, Yang (Jack) Gao, Yuval Hen and Zitong Wang; Violists Nicolas Garrigues and Emad Zolfaghari; Violinists Elli Choi, Emmanuel Coppey, Haram Kim, Julian Rhee, Karisa Chiu, Koshiro Takeuchi, Leonard Fu and Rino Yoshimoto; Accordionist Radu Ratoi; Oboist Jamie Yoojin Lee; Bassoonist Jakob Peäske; Flutists Blue Shelton and Rafael Mendez; Saxophonist Maria Torres-Melgares; Ensembles Terra String Quartet, Erinys String Quartet, Paddington Trio and Trio Azura, Baritones Gregory Feldmann and Shavon Lloyd, Mezzo-soprano Ruby Dibble; and Sopranos Alexandra Hotz, Maggie Kinabrew and Shelén Hughes.

The semi-final round of auditions will be held October 23-25, 2024 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York City. The final round, sponsored by the Linda & Isaac Stern Charitable Foundation, will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, also at Merkin Hall. A Winners Concert will follow on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:00pm at New York's Gilder Lehrman Hall at The Morgan Library & Museum.

Anchored by Young Concert Artists founder Susan Wadsworth and YCA President Daniel Kellogg*, the jury for the semi-final and final rounds also comprises pianists Inon Barnatan and Angela Cheng, violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama*, violinists Barry Shiffman* and Pamela Frank, flutist Marya Martin*, soprano Dawn Upshaw* and conductor Constantine Orbelian; along with Cristina Rocca, VP of Artistic Planning at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Donald Palumbo, Chorus Master at the Metropolitan Opera; and Abhijit Sengupta, Director of Artistic Planning at Carnegie Hall (finals jury only). The jury makeup of artists, managers, concert presenters and conductors reflects YCA's broad connections across the classical music world, which in turn is one of the key benefits for the young artists accepted into its three-year YCA Jacobs Fellowship.

Named for a generous gift from Joan** and Irwin Jacobs, the YCA Jacobs Fellowship offers artists selected through YCA's famously rigorous audition process a holistic system of support and opportunities, including artist management services, an expanded digital portfolio, dedicated mentorship, community engagement training, and unparalleled performance opportunities, helping them develop their unique artistic voices. This Fellowship is recognized as the world's most comprehensive, innovative, and well-resourced incubator for the brightest and most promising young artists, preparing these rising stars to lead the future of classical music.

YCA Jacobs Fellows continue an illustrious legacy of YCA alumni that includes such luminaries as Emanuel Ax, Julia Bullock, Anne Akiko Meyers, Jeremy Denk, Ray Chen, Anne-Marie McDermott, Richard Goode, Dawn Upshaw, Mason Bates, Zlatomir Fung, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Kevin Puts, Pinchas Zukerman, Randall Goosby and Sasha Cooke.

*YCA alum

**in memoriam

About Young Concert Artists

Young Concert Artists musicians are the leaders of the future - stars who combine world-class talent with creative vision to bring new reach and relevance to the art form. For more than 60 years YCA has invested in extraordinary young musicians, providing them with the support, clarity, and confidence to tell their stories, as well as with the tools, opportunities, and infrastructure to take their careers to the highest level.

With a legacy of artistic excellence recognized around the world, YCA alumni include such luminaries as Emanuel Ax, Julia Bullock, Anne Akiko Meyers, Jeremy Denk, Ray Chen, Anne-Marie McDermott, Richard Goode, Dawn Upshaw, Mason Bates, Zlatomir Fung, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Kevin Puts, Pinchas Zukerman, Randall Goosby, Sasha Cooke, and many more.

YCA continues to build upon our singular legacy by empowering the brilliant young artists of today to acquire the transformational experience and skill they need to lead the future of classical music. Learn more at www.yca.org.

Photo Credit: Bianca Jenkins

