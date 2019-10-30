Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Announces 2019 Ballet Training Grants

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation announced its 2019 grants in The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation's Ballet Schools' Training Program for Female Student Choreographers.

These grants fund the training of female student choreographers at selected ballet schools nationwide.

The 2019 recipients are:

Boston Ballet School, Boston, MA -- Student Choreographic Project for the 2019/2020 Academic Year

Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle, WA - New Voices: Choreography and Process for Young Women in Dance

In past years, the Foundation has supported the schools of both Boston and Pacific Northwest Ballets for their programs to encourage, mentor and train emerging female choreographers among their students. The Foundation has also supported, and continues to support, a similar program at the School of American Ballet in New York City. The Foundation also supports commissions for female choreographers via Dance USA and at the Fall for Dance Festival at New York City Center, the Joyce Theater Ballet Festival and the Vail Dance Festival.

The Foundation has made numerous grants to support commissions for female choreographers, focusing its grant-making on a broad diversity of voices that need to be heard. The Foundation makes similar awards to emerging female playwrights and composers in the fields of theater, symphonic music and opera. The Foundation carries on the principles of its founder, Virginia B. Toulmin, a long-time patron of the arts, who believed in equal access and opportunity for women.





