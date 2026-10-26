Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Michael Feinstein Performs Legrand at Carnegie Hall
The performance pairs the vocalist with young musicians from Carnegie Hall's national youth orchestra program.
Carnegie Hall has shared footage of vocalist Michael Feinstein performing alongside the NYO-USA All-Stars, offering a rendition of Michel Legrand's 'How Do You Keep the Music Playing?' The clip captures the pairing of a veteran performer with musicians drawn from Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the USA program.
'How Do You Keep the Music Playing?' was composed by Michel Legrand, with lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, for the 1982 film Best Friends. The song has since become a staple of American popular vocal repertoire, performed across concert and cabaret settings.
The performance took place at Carnegie Hall, which runs NYO-USA as part of its education initiatives, bringing together young musicians from across the country for orchestral training and public performances on the hall's stages alongside guest artists.
Carnegie Hall has hosted a range of recent concert programming, including appearances by orchestras and guest vocalists across its Stern Auditorium, Zankel Hall, and other spaces throughout the season.
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