PERICLES: IN CONCERT Cast Announced by Fire Ensemble
Crystal Lucas-Perry leads the ensemble alongside John-Michael Lyles, Cartreze Tucker, Samantha Williams, and Stephen Scott Wormley sharing the title role.
The Fire Ensemble has announced the full cast for Pericles: In Concert, a one-night-only benefit concert celebrating Troy Anthony’s Obie-winning gospel adaptation of William Shakespeare play.
Hosted by composer Troy Anthony, this site-specific concert will be led by Tony nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry, returning to her Obie-winning role as Gower.
She is joined by John-Michael Lyles, Cartreze Tucker, Samantha Williams, and Stephen Scott Wormley who will share the role of Pericles. They replace Ato Blankson-Wood, who had to exit the concert after being cast in the starring role of Vineyard Theater’s upcoming production of Ms. Blakk For President.
Rounding out the cast are original cast members Amina Faye (Marina) and Tony-winner Alex Newell (Diana) as well as Aisha Jackson (Thaisa), Jaime Cepero (Fisherman), Jason Veasey (Fisherman), Genesis Adelia Collado, Treston Henderson, Ava Jones, Cal Mitchell, Dominique Smith, STONES, a 100-person choir, and a gospel band led by music director Samuel Appiah.
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