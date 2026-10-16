PERICLES: IN CONCERT Cast Announced by Fire Ensemble

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The Fire Ensemble has announced the full cast for Pericles: In Concert, a one-night-only benefit concert celebrating Troy Anthony’s Obie-winning gospel adaptation of William Shakespeare play.

Hosted by composer Troy Anthony, this site-specific concert will be led by Tony nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry, returning to her Obie-winning role as Gower.

She is joined by John-Michael Lyles, Cartreze Tucker, Samantha Williams, and Stephen Scott Wormley who will share the role of Pericles. They replace Ato Blankson-Wood, who had to exit the concert after being cast in the starring role of Vineyard Theater’s upcoming production of Ms. Blakk For President.

Rounding out the cast are original cast members Amina Faye (Marina) and Tony-winner Alex Newell (Diana) as well as Aisha Jackson (Thaisa), Jaime Cepero (Fisherman), Jason Veasey (Fisherman), Genesis Adelia Collado, Treston Henderson, Ava Jones, Cal Mitchell, Dominique Smith, STONES, a 100-person choir, and a gospel band led by music director Samuel Appiah.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 04 Hrs 49 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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