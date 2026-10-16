Taige Wang Wins First Prize at 8th Tbilisi International Piano Competition

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Sixteen-year-old Chinese-American pianist and composer Taige Wang has won First Prize at the 8th Tbilisi International Piano Competition, with the results announced this evening. Open to pianists aged 16 to 33 from around the world, the competition attracted outstanding young musicians competing for its top honors. As the youngest contestant in this year's competition, Wang emerged victorious following a preliminary video selection round and four rounds of intense live competition.

The 8th Tbilisi International Piano Competition is being held from October 5 to 16, 2026, at the Tbilisi State Conservatoire. Six contestants advanced to the final round, performing piano concertos with the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Paweł Przytocki.

Founded in 1997 and held every four years, the Tbilisi International Piano Competition is one of Georgia's most prominent international classical music competitions. Since 2002, it has been a member of the Geneva-based World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC). In 2007, it also became a member of the Alink-Argerich Foundation, co-founded by renowned pianist Martha Argerich and Gustav Alink. The competition is renowned for its rigorous standards and impartial adjudication. Notably, First Prize was not awarded in either the 2017 or 2022 edition, reflecting the jury's exceptionally high standards.

The competition is organized by the Georgian Music Competitions Fund, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Georgia and Tbilisi City Hall. The Fund was established at the initiative of distinguished Georgian pianist and music educator Manana Doijashvili, with the mission of promoting Georgian musical culture, organizing international music competitions, and supporting talented young musicians.

This year's competition featured an international jury of distinguished pianists and music educators, chaired by Yoheved Kaplinsky. The jury also included Michel Béroff, Jane Coop, Alessandro Deljavan, Petras Geniušas, Stanislav Khristenko, Momo Kodama, Nicolas Namoradze, HaeSun Paik, Katarzyna Popowa-Zydroń, and John Rink.

The First Prize carries a cash award of US$20,000. The other prize winners were Jiarui Cheng (China, 27), Second Prize; Donghwi Kang (South Korea, 18), Third Prize; Rachel Breen (USA, 30), Fourth Prize; Sunmin Kim (South Korea, 24), Fifth Prize; and Haoyu Chen (China, 19), Sixth Prize.

The competition's awards ceremony and laureates' concert will take place on October 16, 2026, local time.

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