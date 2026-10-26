Video: Carnegie Hall Marks 50th Anniversary of CONCERT OF THE CENTURY With Bernstein Works

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Two clips from Carnegie Hall mark the 50th anniversary of the "Concert of the Century," the 1976 event organized by Isaac Stern that brought together leading musicians to commemorate the anniversary of the Hall's opening on May 5, 1891. The new performances, filmed at Carnegie Hall, were staged fifty years after the original concert and 135 years after the Hall itself opened, bringing together an all-star lineup of performers for what the venue describes as a "concert-celebration" in the same spirit as the 1976 original.

The first clip captures the evening's closing performance of Bernstein's "Make Our Garden Grow," featuring Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Isabel Leonard, Audra McDonald, Michael Feinstein, Emanuel Ax, Andy Einhorn, Lang Lang, and Daniil Trifonov. Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the NYO-USA All-Stars and the Oratorio Society of New York for the number, which served as the culminating performance of the anniversary program.

A second clip shows the same evening's opening, with Nézet-Séguin conducting the NYO-USA All-Stars in Bernstein's Overture to "Candide." That performance set up the rest of the program, which again featured Fleming, DiDonato, Leonard, McDonald, Feinstein, Ax, Einhorn, Lang Lang, Trifonov, and the Oratorio Society of New York alongside the youth orchestra musicians.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 12 Hrs 24 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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