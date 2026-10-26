Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Carnegie Hall Marks 50th Anniversary of CONCERT OF THE CENTURY With Bernstein Works
Watch Yannick Nezet-Seguin conduct highlights from the historic celebration, including a star-studded finale performance.
Two clips from Carnegie Hall mark the 50th anniversary of the "Concert of the Century," the 1976 event organized by Isaac Stern that brought together leading musicians to commemorate the anniversary of the Hall's opening on May 5, 1891. The new performances, filmed at Carnegie Hall, were staged fifty years after the original concert and 135 years after the Hall itself opened, bringing together an all-star lineup of performers for what the venue describes as a "concert-celebration" in the same spirit as the 1976 original.
The first clip captures the evening's closing performance of Bernstein's "Make Our Garden Grow," featuring Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Isabel Leonard, Audra McDonald, Michael Feinstein, Emanuel Ax, Andy Einhorn, Lang Lang, and Daniil Trifonov. Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the NYO-USA All-Stars and the Oratorio Society of New York for the number, which served as the culminating performance of the anniversary program.
A second clip shows the same evening's opening, with Nézet-Séguin conducting the NYO-USA All-Stars in Bernstein's Overture to "Candide." That performance set up the rest of the program, which again featured Fleming, DiDonato, Leonard, McDonald, Feinstein, Ax, Einhorn, Lang Lang, Trifonov, and the Oratorio Society of New York alongside the youth orchestra musicians.
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