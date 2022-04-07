Vancouver Symphony Orchestra to Hold 28th Annual Young Artist Concerto Competition

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra opens its 28th Annual Young Artist Concerto Competition with a National Call for Entries, announced today by VSO Executive Director Dr. Igor Shakhman. Based in Vancouver, WA and now in its 43rd season, the VSO has been a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest's arts community providing world-class orchestra and chamber music performances, promoting young musicians, and opening doors to classical music for young audiences. For the second year running, the competition is open to entrants nationwide.

Every season, two of the best attended and most eagerly anticipated events in Southwest Washington are the VSO Young Artist Concerto Competition Finals and the performances of the three winning contestants with the orchestra under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons. Last year's competition brought in record numbers of enormously talented entrants from across the United States, and the final round was judged by a panel of renowned musicians and educators including GRAMMY winner Zuill Bailey and Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Solo English Horn Pedro Diaz.

Last year, in response to the growing demand of the Young Artist Concerto Competition, the VSO expanded the pool of eligible candidates to all 50 states. VSO also increased the amount of prize money for all winners in each category, and the same amounts will be offered for the 2022 competition: Gold Medalists - $5,000 each; Silver Medalists - $2,000 each and Bronze Medalists - $1,000 each.

Applications must be received no later than August 1, 2022. Complete information and application forms are available at vancouversymphony.org

Eligibility

Students of 18 years of age or under as of January 1, 2023 who are citizens or legal residents of the United States of America are eligible to compete in the categories of piano, strings and woodwinds/brass. Following the initial judging of application video links, the three top candidates in each category (nine total) will compete on October 16th, 2022 in front of an audience and panel of judges in Vancouver, WA for the prizes of $5,000 for first place, $2000 for second place and $1000 for third place. First place winners then perform their winning selections with Maestro Brotons and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in the January 21st and 22nd, 2023 concerts at Skyview Concert Hall.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 30th season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 43rd season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.

Pictured: 2022 Gold Medalist Nikka Gershman-Pepper competes.

Photo Credits: Lisa Kuhlman