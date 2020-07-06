VIDEO: National Symphony Orchestra's Markus Osterlund, Kevin Carlson, and Asher Boorstin Perform From Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance features NSO Hornist Markus Osterlund, NSO Assistant Principal Trombonist Kevin Carlson, and NSO Youth Fellowship Violist Asher Boorstin. Featuring works by Bach, Schumann, Vieuxtemps and more!

Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.

