VIDEO: NSO's Steven Wilson Talks Gaby Moreno's 'Til Waking Light'

Acting Assistant Principal Bassoon of the NSO Steven Wilson talks about one of his favorite moments from a Ben Folds Presents: DECLASSIFIED® performance with Gaby Moreno.

Gaby Moreno performs "'Til Waking Light" with the National Symphony Orchestra LIVE at The Kennedy Center. Part of "DECLASSIFIED®: Ben Folds Presents."

In this concert series, NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds breaks down barriers between music genres. Folds selects the artists to showcase both classical and modern music arranged specifically for the National Symphony Orchestra.





