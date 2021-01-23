VIDEO: Juilliard Students Perform Vijay Iyer's 'Five Empty Chambers'
The livestreamed performance took place on December 18.
Juilliard Creative Associate Claire Chase released recordings of parts i-v and premieres part vii of her ongoing "Density 2036" project, which over 23 years is annually commissioning new repertory for solo flute until the 100th anniversary of Edgard Varèse's groundbreaking 1936 flute solo, "Density 21.5."
On December 18, this livestream event featured performances from the Kitchen at Queenslab along with a prerecorded performance of Vijay Iyer's "Five Empty Chambers" performed by Chase and an ensemble of Juilliard students, alumni, and faculty from the college and preparatory divisions. This evening was hosted by interim dean and director of the Music Division Ara Guzelimian.
Check out the video below!
Artists:
- Catherine Boyack (MM '22, flute)
- Kelsey Burnham (MM '21, historical performance)
- Claire Chase (Creative Associate)
- Hae Jee (Ashley) Cho (Pre-College '14; BM '18, MM '19, flute)
- Julietta Curenton (BM '03, flute)
- Kyungmin Eom (MM '22, flute)
- Alice Jones (MAP faculty; Assistant Dean, Community Engagement and Career Services)
- Ji Young Kim (MM '22, flute)
- Naamia Rivera (MAP '22, major in composition and minor in flute)
- Diego Ruiz (MAP '22, flute)
- Ellen Sauer (MM '22, historical performance)
- Mei Stone (BM '20, flute)
- Carol Wincenc (MM '72, flute; College and Pre-College faculties)
