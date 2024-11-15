Third Coast Percussion to Embark On National Tour With Zakir Hussain

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of their landmark 20th anniversary season, GRAMMY Award-winning Chicago-based percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion (TCP) will embark on a nationwide tour with famed tabla player Zakir Hussain. Over five concert dates in February and March 2025, the tour brings world and regional premieres of Murmurs in Time, Hussain's new work for tabla and percussion quartet, combining the beauty and complexity of Hindustani classical music with the singular sound world of Third Coast Percussion. The winner of four GRAMMY Awards, among seven total nominations, Hussain is widely esteemed as one of today's most influential musicians and a chief architect of the contemporary world music movement. The program also features three new works commissioned for TCP's 20th anniversary: Jessie Montgomery's piece Lady Justice, Jlin's composition Please Be Still and Armenian jazz pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan's three-movement work Sonata for Percussion.

The tour begins with a performance on Friday, February 21, 2025 at the Modlin Center for the Arts, University of Richmond (Virginia), featuring the world premiere of Hussain's work. It continues on Sunday, February 23, 2025 as Michigan's University Musical Society presents TCP and Hussain at the Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor. On Thursday, February 27, 2025, Carnegie Hall presents TCP and Hussain in a program at Zankel Hall, marking the New York premieres of all four works on the program. The tour concludes with two dates in California: at Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, CA on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 7:30pm, and with La Jolla Music Society at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla, CA on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30pm.

TCP's collaboration with Zakir Hussain represents one of several ambitious projects timed for the ensemble's 20th anniversary season, which brings them into collaboration with leading musicians, choreographers and composers from around the world. Hussain's Murmurs in Time, Jlin's Please Be Still and Hamasyan's Sonata for Percussion, along with a separate work by Montgomery, will be featured on a 20th anniversary album to be released on Chicago's own Cedille Records, celebrating the ensemble's legacy of musical collaboration and artistic growth since its founding in 2005. Among its other season highlights, TCP will embark on a tour with Twyla Tharp Dance beginning in January 2025. In official observance of its 20th anniversary, the ensemble presents its own TCP Festival at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago on June 28, 2025, with more details to be announced later in the season.

Third Coast Percussion / Zakir Hussain Tour Dates

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:30pm

Third Coast Percussion Performs Hussain World Premiere

Modlin Center for the Arts | Richmond, VA

Link: modlin.richmond.edu/events/page.html?eventid=22756&informationid=casData

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

University Musical Society Presents Third Coast Percussion & Zakir Hussain

Rackham Auditorium | Ann Arbor, MI

Link: ums.org/performance/third-coast-percussion-zakir-hussain/

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:30pm

Carnegie Hall Presents Third Coast Percussion & Zakir Hussain

Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall | New York, NY

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/02/27/Third-Coast-Percussion-0730PM

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 7:30pm

Third Coast Percussion & Zakir Hussain

Weill Hall at the Green Music Center | Rohnert Park, CA

Link: gmc.sonoma.edu/third-coast_hussain/

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30pm

La Jolla Music Society Presents Third Coast Percussion & Zakir Hussain

The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center | La Jolla, CA

Link: theconrad.org/events/zakir-hussain-third-coast/

