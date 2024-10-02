The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Welcome Back Violinist Rachel Barton Pine in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2024-2025 season will continue with the return of internationally celebrated violinist Rachel Barton Pine to Skyview Concert Hall on November 2 at 7 pm and November 3 at 3 pm. Back by popular demand after her triumphal, nearly sold-out, VSO debut performing Korngold's Violin Concerto in 2022, Pine will perform Mendelssohn's renowned Violin Concerto. In the second half, Maestro Salvador Brotons will lead the VSO in one of the most dramatic masterworks, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10.

Considered one of the greatest romantic solo works for the violin, Mendelssohn's Concerto in E minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64 was completed in 1844. The concerto was the product of Mendelssohn's friendship with composer and violinist Ferdinand David who premiered the piece in 1845. Crafted in such a way that it lays perfectly on the instrument, the concerto has become one of the most often played masterworks for the violin.

In the months following Joseph Stalin's death in 1953, Shostakovich intensely worked to complete Symphony No. 10. Critical response was deeply divided upon its premiere, however, Shostakovich's champions within the Soviet Union described it as an “optimistic tragedy.” In the west, the masterwork was widely regarded as Shostakovich's return to an uncompromisingly modern style. The haunting melodies throughout Symphony No. 10 perfectly capture the anger, bitterness, and tension Shostakovich felt at this time. This dramatic masterwork represents the powerful contrast between despair and triumph.

The 2024/25 Symphonic Series season is presented by United Grain Corporation.

5-concert and 6-concert symphonic season subscriptions are on sale at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Virtual-only tickets are also available, and all in-person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by a VSO musician or Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concert goers to attend before the program from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

About Rachel Barton Pine

Heralded as a leading interpreter of the great classical masterworks, international concert violinist Rachel Barton Pine thrills audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and emotional honesty. With an infectious joy in music-making and a passion for connecting historical research to performance, Pine transforms audiences' experiences of classical music.

Pine has appeared as soloist with many of the world's most prestigious ensembles, including the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic, and Netherlands Radio Kamer Filharmonie. She holds top prizes from the J.S. Bach (gold medal), Queen Elisabeth, Paganini, Kreisler, Szigeti, and Montreal international competitions.

Her discography of 39 recordings includes Dvořák and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Teddy Abrams conducting; Elgar & Bruch Violin Concertos with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Andrew Litton conducting and Mozart: Complete Violin Concertos with The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner conducting, which hit number three on the classical chart. Testament: Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin by Johann Sebastian Bach and Violin Lullabies both charted at number one, and Bel Canto Paganini: 24 Caprices and other works for solo violin charted at number four.

Music from Vivaldi: The Complete Viola d'amore Concertos recorded with Ars Antigua on Cedille Records may be heard in the 2019 Oscar-contending film “The Favourite.” In 2018 Pine and Jory Vinikour released J.S. Bach: The Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord on Cedille Records.

In addition to touring internationally as a leading classical violin soloist, Pine has uniquely been involved with historically informed performances of early music for almost three decades. Gramophone has described her as “a most accomplished Baroque violinist, fully the equal of the foremost specialists.” She has collaborated with leading artists including David Douglass, Elizabeth Wright, Luc Beausejour and Marilyn McDonald and has worked with groups including the Newberry Consort, Callipygian Players, and Temple of Apollo. Her baroque violin performances include the Montreal Chamber Music Festival, Marlboro Music, the Frick Collection, Seattle Early Music, and the Boston Early Music Festival. Pine performs with John Mark Rozendaal and David Schrader as the period instrument ensemble Trio Settecento. She has served on the Board of Directors of Early Music America.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 34th season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award from Clark County and the City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 46th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.

