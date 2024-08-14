The Perlman Music Program Suncoast Announces 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year marks the 21st year of the PMP Winter Residency in Sarasota. Under the guidance of the renowned violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman and his wife, Toby Perlman, this two-week event not only brings enjoyment to local audiences but also provides outstanding musical training to gifted students aged 14-20+ from around the world, specializing in violin, viola, cello, and bass.

“PMP Suncoast is honored to host the PMP Winter Residency in our area for 21 years,” says Lisa Berger, executive director of PMP Suncoast “It is exciting for our residents and visitors to be able to hear these young musical prodigies perform each year and eventually grace world stages as accomplished musicians. The Winter Residency is a very special experience that highlights the profound impact of music education and performance."

Berger adds that, in addition to the PMP Winter Residency, PMP Suncoast also hosts PMP alumni concerts, recitals, and events throughout the year. She explains that, as participants of the PMP program become alumni and embark on their professional careers, PMP Suncoast helps them gain recognition by inviting the alums back to the area to perform for our highly appreciative audiences and to enrich the lives of students in our local schools and at senior facilities.

“These opportunities allow our alumni to gain valuable performance experience and captivate new audiences as their careers flourish,” says Berger. She highlights that PMP alumni are also “skilled in community outreach, offering educational insights into classical string music. Additionally, Q&A sessions at each performance enable audiences to interact with the musicians, enhancing their engagement and enjoyment.”

Alumni events this season include the Zota Quartet (November 13 at First Presbyterian Church); Abeo Quartet (February 11 at First Presbyterian Church); Renaissance Quartet (March 26 at Manatee Performing Arts Center and March 27 at The Venue @ LEC at Harvest House); and the Aeolus Quartet (April 13 at The Bay Park and joined by pianist Peter Dugan on April 15 at The Venue @ LEC at Harvest House.) Additional performances and events will be announced soon.

PMP Winter Residency

Each December, musical prodigies from the Perlman Music Program (PMP) Summer Music School, Israel Residency and Chamber Music Workshop reunite on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for lessons, studio classes, works-in-progress (WIP) recitals, chorus and orchestra rehearsals. Participants come from all over the world including 30 gifted students, ages 14 to 20+, alumni fellows who mentor the students, and an exceptional faculty led by Toby Perlman and acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman. This season's Winter Residency runs December 29-January 11. Beginning on December 29 in the performance tent at USF Sarasota-Manatee, the public is invited to attend free PMP orchestra and choral rehearsals, master classes and Works-in-Progress (WIP) student recitals. On January 11, PMP Suncoast will present a “Celebration Concert,” featuring the PMP String Orchestra under the baton of Itzhak Perlman, and the PMP Chorus, led by Chorus Master Patrick Romano, at the Sarasota Opera House. The “PMP Celebration Dinner Gala” follows the concert at Michael's On East. (See below for ticket information.)

For more information about The Perlman Music Program Suncoast, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

2024-2025 Season at a Glance

21st Annual PMP Winter Residency

December 29-January 11

PMP Suncoast hosts the PMP Winter Residency for young musical prodigies ages 14-20+ who play the violin, viola, cello and bass. The program provides valuable mentoring and performance opportunities for young, promising musicians from all over the world. This is a life-changing experience that shapes the lives of these young musicians. PMP's world-class faculty, led by acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, oversee a curriculum of solo, chamber music, and orchestral repertoire at the highest level. Events include orchestra and chorus rehearsals, Works-in-Progress (WIP) recitals, and master classes.

Orchestra Rehearsals, Chorus Rehearsals, Master Classes and Works-in-Progress Recitals: December 29-January 10 on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Non-reserved seats are free to the public for rehearsals, master classes and WIPs. The PMP Winter Residency's daily schedule will be available at PMPSuncoast.org in November.

Celebration Concert: January 11, 5 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House. Tickets are $40 to $80 and are available for purchase September 1, only by calling the Sarasota Opera House's box office at 941-328-1300 or online at SarasotaOpera.org.

PMP Celebration Dinner: January 11, following the Celebration Concert at Michael's On East, 1212 S East Ave., Sarasota. The evening includes dinner and entertainment with Toby and Itzhak Perlman, PMP students and the faculty. Tickets are $250 per person. A package price that includes the Celebration Concert and the Celebration Dinner is also available. For tickets, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

PMP Alumni Events

Zota Quartet

November 13, 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak Street, Sarasota.

Featuring Clara Neubauer, violin; Tong Chen, violin; Cassie Drake, viola; and Connor Kim, cello. Formed in 2023 at the Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop, the Zota Quartet features members from New York, Florida, Shanghai, and Korea, with studies at prestigious institutions like Juilliard and Yale. Their individual accolades include top prizes at major competitions. Passionate about chamber music, they've also studied at festivals such as Ravinia and Verbier. Committed to education, they worked on outreach programs at the PMP Alumni Retreat in fall 2023. Named after the original spelling of Sarasota, “Zota,” is thought to be a Native American term meaning clear and beautiful. The Quartet feels that no better word could be used to describe chamber music making, celebrating the beauty of great art, and sharing it with audiences. Tickets ($25-$35) are available at PMPSuncoast.org.

Abeo Quartet

February 11, 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak Street, Sarasota.

Featuring Njioma Grevious, violin; Rebecca Benjamin, violin; James Kang, viola; and Macintyre Taback, cello. Formed at Juilliard in 2018, the Abeo Quartet was the inaugural graduate string quartet in residence at the University of Delaware (2021-2023). Their accolades include third prize at the 2023 Bad Tölz International String Quartet Competition and being finalists at the 2023 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition. The quartet, winners of the 2022 Yellow Springs and Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competitions, performed at the Kennedy Center in March 2024. Their name, Abeo, means “joy” in a Nigerian dialect, reflecting their passion for chamber music. Tickets ($25-$35) are available at PMP Suncoast.org.

Renaissance Quartet

March 26, 7:30 p.m., at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W, Bradenton

March 27, 7:30 p.m., at The Venue @ LEC at Harvest House, 3650 17th St., Sarasota

Featuring Randall Goosby, violin; Jeremiah Blacklow, violin; Jameel Martin, viola; and Daniel Hass, cello. The Renaissance Quartet, founded by these Juilliard and Perlman Music Program graduates, emerged from over a decade of friendship and collaboration. Committed to a diverse repertoire, the quartet champions both classical and underrepresented works, reflecting an inclusive vision for classical music. Their February 2023 Sarasota debut appearance and a spring 2023 tour of Jamaica, which included performances and educational outreach, exemplify their mission to unite communities through music and inspire global change. Tickets for the March 26th performance ($32-$42) are available at ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com. Tickets for the March 27th performance at The Venue @ LEC at Harvest House ($30-$40) are available at PMPSuncoast.org.

AEOLUS QUARTET

Sunday, April 13, 4-5 p.m.: A free outdoor concert at the Oval at The Bay Park, 655 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tuesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. A special performance with pianist Peter Dugan at The Venue @ LEC at Harvest House, 3650 17th St., Sarasota.

Featuring Nicholas Tavani, violin; Rachel Shapiro, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Jia Kim, cello; with Peter Dugan, piano. Acclaimed for its “high-octane excitement” (Strad) and “dusky lyricism” (New York Times), the Aeolus Quartet, founded in 2008 by Juilliard graduates Nicholas Tavani, Rachel Shapiro, Caitlin Lynch, and Jia Kim, has won top prizes in major competitions and performed globally. With residencies at Musica Viva NY and past engagements at Juilliard, they've been praised for their “vibrant” performances (Wall Street Journal). Known for premiering contemporary works and engaging educational programs, they continue to inspire audiences and students worldwide. Peter Dugan, who hosts the show “From the Top” on NPR joins the quartet for one special performance. Tickets for the April 15th performance are $30-$40 and are available at PMPSuncoast.org.

About The Perlman Music Program Suncoast

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast cultivates, educates and inspires audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the annual PMP Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus, PMP Alumni recitals and special performances, and PMP Alumni in Schools. Through its relationship with PMP, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, PMP Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished alumni. For more information, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

