The Composers Concordance Set to Give BASS-ICS Concert

The Composers Concordance will presents Bass-ics, a concert of music for three bass instruments in trio. Typically relegated to a supporting role in classical music, bass-register instruments from the string, brass, and woodwind families step into the spotlight to premiere an array of new works by renowned contemporary composers.

The iconic bass trombonist - composer David Taylor, who has recorded with groups ranging from Duke Ellington to The Rolling Stones, is joined by bass flutist Kaoru Watanabe and contrabassist Troy Rinker, Jr. to perform new works composed for this unusual trio instrumentation on Saturday, February 19 at Greenwich House in New York City.

Featured compositions include A Touch of Whimsy by Peter Jarvis, Blank by Gene Pritsker, Ballad for Basses and The Echoes Sing of Love A Trois by David Taylor, plus two works for bass flute and electronics: Lament by Dan Cooper and In A Winter Landscape by Madelyn Byrne.

The Bass-ics will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:00pm ET at Greenwich House,

46 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door. All attendees must prove vaccination in accordance with NYC regulations.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page