The Actors' Gang Theater's CAN'T PAY! DON'T PAY Runs March 19 - April 30

'Can't Pay? Don't Pay!' written by Nobel Laureate Dario Fo and Franca Rame is returning to The Actors' Gang Theater in the old Ivy Substation on March 19, 2022, with previews beginning March 12, exactly two years from the day the theater was shuttered and had to suspend this hilarious production.

Fo's high-energy, satirical farce is directed by Bob Turton, who won a Stage Raw Award for his role, The Madman, in The Actors' Gang's 2019 production of Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist.



Hungry and fed up by rising prices and stagnant wages, Antonia joins a revolt of women at the local supermarket. Determined to live with dignity and rejecting an austerity diet of dog food and birdseed, the women's protest escalates, and looting ensues. As police search door to door, Antonia and her friend Margherita frantically try to hide their 'liberated' goods from their husbands and the police.

'Can't Pay? Don't Pay!' questions why, in a world of bailed-out banks and overpriced prescription drugs, theft is only a crime when it is committed by those truly in need. The cast includes Kaili Hollister as Antonia, Lynde Houck as Margherita, Jeremie Loncka as Giovanni, and Steven M. Porter as multiple characters (Agent, Old Man, Sergeant, Undertaker). Can't Pay? Don't Pay! will also introduce fresh faces to the original cast, including Luis Quintana as Luigi and Stephanie G. Galindo as multiple characters (Officer, Agent, Nurse, Assistant).



Audiences will have the opportunity to gather again in person at The Actors' Gang Theater, which boasts a new state-of-the-art air purification system and upgraded HVAC. As The Actors' Gang celebrates its return to live performances, its reopening lineup is characterized by all the richness and vitality that audiences have come to expect from The Gang.



For more information, please visit www.TheActorsGang.com.