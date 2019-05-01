THE SILENT FOREST By Chestnut Street Singers Takes Listeners On A Journey To The German Wild

This June, the Chestnut Street Singers, Philadelphia's cooperative chamber choir, presents a program that explores the power of beauty and devotion in the German countryside. THE SILENT FOREST will be performed at 8PM on Saturday, June 1 at Our Mother of Consolation Catholic Church (9 East Chestnut Hill Avenue, Philadelphia) and at 3PM on Sunday, June 2 at Old Saint Joseph's Church (321 Willings Alley, Philadelphia). Press are invited to either performance.

The Silent Forest will offer a meditation on what grounds humans even amidst strife. In the process, Chestnut Street Singers will explore several centuries of German music, ranging from lesser-known renaissance motets to 20th century landmarks. Featured composers include Michael Praetorius, Robert Schumann, and Hugo Wolf.

"Called 'mightily impressive' by Philly Life and Culture, The Chestnut Street Singers was formed in 2010, when a handful of Philadelphia choral singers decided that they needed more from the local music scene. Hoping for an ensemble featuring challenging repertoire, cooperative musicianship, and innovative programming, they decided to take matters into their own capable hands and founded Chestnut Street Singers. It is the ensemble's mission to offer unique concerts that are accessible to all. As such, all concerts are pay-what-you-wish at the door.

Full details on the concerts are below, including the program. For more information, visit chestnutstreetsingers.org.

Based in Center City, Chestnut Street Singers is a cooperative chamber choir committed to active engagement with musical traditions and their evolution. We seek to illuminate commonalities linking the early Renaissance to contemporary practices, integrating canonical repertoire with lesser-known works and augmenting our musicality with creative and irreverent programming. We are dedicated to presenting polished, engaging performances while still being able to sip wine with our audience.

Besides performing great and sometimes under-appreciated music, our goals are many: we cherish our place in the Philadelphia community and are dedicated to offering concerts that are accessible--both financially and intellectually--to our friends, neighbors, and students; we support the work of young composers and instrumentalists; we celebrate the varied inspirations--sometimes silly, sometimes sexy, sometimes thoughtful, and sometimes all three--of classical music; and we believe that making music together is a stimulating, strenuous endeavor, one worth celebrating and supporting. Find out more at chestnutstreetsingers.org.





