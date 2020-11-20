Sun Valley Music Festival Presents THE FESTIVAL @ HOME Series December Through June

The series of online performances and discussions features Maestro Alasdair Neale and Festival Orchestra musicians from locations across the country.

This December through June 2021, the Sun Valley Music Festival presents a special series of all new concert broadcasts and online discussions, titled "The Festival @ Home." Performances feature Music Director Alasdair Neale and Festival Orchestra musicians, recorded safely at select venues in musicians' hometowns. The series takes place in lieu of 2021 Winter Season concerts at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. Viewers can anticipate intimate chamber performances from beautiful venues, with works by classical mainstays including Mozart and Bach. Broadcast online only, the concerts are an opportunity for the Music Festival to present music throughout the winter and spring for the first time.

Music Director Alasdair Neale said:

"I'm very excited to create this new series of online concerts. Of course, my musician colleagues and I will miss gathering in person with you at the Argyros for our Winter Season. However, once again the Festival will use technology to bring you the music. We have just finished recording our first concert in Pittsburgh, PA, and can't wait to share a beautiful piece by Mozart with you."

The series begins airing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with a concert featuring Mozart's String Quintet in G minor, a piece widely considered to be the most heartfelt of the great composer's string quintets. For the following event, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Maestro Neale presents an "Upbeat with Alasdair" talk titled "The Big Picture," which explores the ways classical music both celebrates and illustrates the human condition. The next concert, on March 16, features Principal Cello Amos Yang playing Bach's Cello Suite No. 2. Future concerts and events will be announced closer to air dates. Throughout the series, Alasdair Neale and Festival Orchestra musicians provide insight about the music through informal discussions and previews of upcoming performances.

All events will be broadcast for free at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time on the Sun Valley Music Festival website and YouTube channel. Unlike past summer broadcasts, performances will be available for 48 hours to make it easier to tune in and share the concert experience with others. Tips for accessing the broadcast on your home theater system and for improving your online concert experience can be found on the Festival website at svmusicfestival.org/watch-online.

For the latest news and information on the Sun Valley Music Festival, visit the Festival website at svmusicfestival.org or sign up for e-news at svmusicfestival.org/subscribe.

About the Sun Valley Music Festival

The Sun Valley Music Festival's mission is to enrich, inspire, and instill in our community a lifelong love of classical music through extraordinary, free concerts and education programs. Festival programs provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to listen, learn, and play. Now in its 37th year, it is the largest privately supported, free-admission orchestra in the United States.

Over 100 world-class musicians from North America's most distinguished orchestras, including the San Francisco Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Houston Symphony, comprise the Festival Orchestra. Summer Season concerts are held in July and August at the spectacular R.E. Holding Sun Valley Pavilion, in the mountain-resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Internationally renowned guest artists such as Gautier Capuçon, Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Yefim Bronfman, Kristin Chenoweth, Seraphic Fire, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet have performed with the Festival.

The Festival strives to introduce every Wood River Valley student to the joys of classical music, to inspire the next generation of music lovers. Its year-round and summer Music Institute programs provide tuition-free instruction for string, piano, and voice students of all skill levels - from elementary through high school - that goes beyond the fundamentals and embraces the entire musician.

For more information on Festival programs, visit svmusicfestival.org.

