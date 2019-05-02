Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Presents the final concert of the 2019 inaugural season: Family, Fun, Five "B's" on Saturday, May 18 at 7pm. The "five B's" refer to master composers Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Bartok and Bridge! This concert is a chance for appreciators of all ages to hear masterworks up close and personal in a fun, interactive setting where all are welcome to join post-concert for a meet-and-greet with the artists: Rachel Lee Priday (violin), Colin Brookes (viola), Yannick Rafalimanana (piano), and Jia Kim (cello)! The program will include selections from Bach Goldberg Variations, Beethoven Trio Op.1 No.1, Brahms Piano Quartet Op. 60 in C minor, Bartok 6 Romanian Folk Dances, and Bridge "Phantasy".

Why chamber music? Chamber Music is the most versatile and personal form of music. With anywhere from two to nine players, one person to a part, it is a true musical conversation and democracy. Chamber Music is, in literal terms, music played in a "chamber". The intimacy of the setting allows for a direct connection between the audience and musicians. The wide range of repertoire and the plethora of stories and emotion the music conveys ensures the enduring relevance of this style of classical music performance.

To learn more about chamber music, get the inside story on the musical selections join us on Thursday, May 16 at 1pm for Chamber Music ArtSmart : Investigation and Insight into works by Master Composers. This event is held at the Stowe Community Church and is free and open to the public. Reservations are required. Please RSVP to reserve your space by calling the box office at 802.760.4634.

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.





