Schedule Announced For Tomorrow's MUSIC NEVER SLEEPS Dresden Music Festival 24-Hour Livestream

The Dresden Music Festival turns the internet into a concert hall tomorrow, May 16, 2020. Cellist Jan Vogler, Artistic Director of the Festival, invites audiences in Dresden and all over the world to join him and co-hosts Ute Lemper, Katja Riemann and Martin Brambach beginning at 12:00PM New York / 5:00PM London / 6 pm Dresden for Music Never Sleeps Dresden Music Festival, a 24-Hour Livestream Festival.



The event will feature over 50 artists including some of the most important classical, jazz and world music stars.



The online festival is presented in collaboration with Jan Vogler's initiative Music Never Sleeps NYC which took place from March 27 - 28, 2020. Vogler brought together artists from around New York for a 24-hour Livestream Marathon benefiting organizations supporting artists affected by Covid-19. The success of Music Never Sleeps NYC resulted in a new radio program "Where the Music Never Sleeps with Jan Vogler" airing on Saturdays this month at 7:00PM EDT on WQXR 105.9 FM and WQXR.org.



The Music Never Sleeps Dresden Music Festival edition will feature more than 50 artists including many who have been associated with the festival for many years. The 24-Hour Livestream will carry the unique atmosphere of the Dresden Music Festival to living rooms across the globe.



Jan Vogler stated, "In times of crisis like these it is crucial that we think of our audience, our artists and our partners like the City of Dresden, the Free State of Saxony as well as our sponsors and celebrate the 2020 Dresden Music Festival intensely - at least for 24 hours."



Artists participating and performing from their homes and rehearsal spaces will include many of the leading classical, jazz and world music stars.



The schedule is as follows and is subject to change given the live format:



12:00PM to 2:00PM EDT

Emanuel Ax, Gautier Capucon and Jerome Ducros, Jamie Cullum, Nils Landgren and Thomas Steinfeld, Omer Meir Wellber and Jacob Reuven, The King's Singers, Sir Bryn Terfel and Hannah Stone, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain,



2:00PM to 4:00PM EDT

Simone Kermes and Gianluca Geremia, Kimmo Pohjonen, Tiffany Poon, Schumann Quartett, Valer Sabadus and Ensemble Nuovo Aspetto, Gil Shaham, Rufus Wainwright, Omer Meir Wellber



4:00PM to 6:00PM EDT

Stephanie Atanasov, Avi Avital, Martin Brambach, Asya Fateyeva and Stephan Simonian, Martin Grubinger and the Percussive Planet Ensemble, Igudesman & Joo, Fabio Luisi and Yulia Levin, Lise de la Salle, Jan Vogler and Dresden Festival Orchestra, Mira Wang



6:00PM to 8:00PM EDT

Ian Bostridge and Saskia Giorgini, Omer Klein, The Knights, Ute Lemper, Francesco Piemontesi, Time for Three, Ivor Bolton and the Dresden Festival Orchestra



8:00PM to 10:00PM EDT

Sandbox Percussion, James Ehnes, Christina and Michelle Naughton, Robin Johannsen and Jeremy Gill, Zlatomir Fung, Pierre Laurent Aimard, Christina Pluhar and L'Arpeggiata



10:00PM to 12:00AM EDT

Dresdner Kammerchor, Thomas Dunford, Hauschka, Jazzrausch Bigband, Julian Rachlin and Sarah McElravy, Jarkko Riihimäki, Kevin Zhu



12:00AM to 2:00AM EDT

Apollo 5, Matthias Höfs, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Fracois Leleux and Silke Avenhaus, Nathan Meltzer, Antoine Tamestit



2:00AM to 4:00AM EDT

Eldbjørg Hemsing and Sveinung Bjelland, Anastasia Kobekina, Yaman Okur, Tamasz Palfalvi, Julian Prégardien, Martin Stadtfeld, Auditiv Vokal



4:00AM to 6:00AM EDT

Thomas Gansch und Georg Breinschmid, Patricia Kopatchinskaja and Reto Bieri, Francesco Tristano, Lars Vogt, Santiago Canon Valencia



6:00AM to 8:00AM EDT

Renaud Capucon and Guillaume Bellom, José Cura and Guilio Laguzzi, Anneleen Lenaerts, Angelika Kirschschlager and Alfred Dorfer, New York Gypsy All-Stars



8:00AM to 10:00AM EDT

Tan Dun, Boris Giltburg, Ute Lemper, China Moses, Aoife O'Donovan, Xavier Sabata, Mira Wang and Jan Vogler, Mariinsky Orchestra and Valery Gergiev



10:00AM to 12:00PM EDT

Eric Clapton & Jan Vogler, Pape Diouf, Barbara Hannigan, Mischa Maisky, Gil Shaham



The livestream will be broadcast on the Dresden Music Festival's website, YouTube and Facebook channels, along with the social media channels of Music Never Sleeps NYC: YouTube and Facebook.



The 43rd Dresden Music Festival was scheduled for May 12 to June 12, 2020, and was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Tickets already purchased can now be converted into vouchers, donated to benefit the Music Festival or refunded. For further information, please visit www.musikfestspiele.com.





