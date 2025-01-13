Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Orchestra has received a $65,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) in support of the 2024-2025 season and the Orchestra's mission to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences.

This grant was made possible through the Elizabeth Miller Charitable Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Gulf Coast's generous contribution will help support several of Sarasota Orchestra's most impactful events: the Saturday Great Escapes series, the annual Sarasota Orchestra Brunch to support education programming, and the Orchestra's brand-new Pops Supper Club event.

“Sarasota Orchestra is grateful for the continued support from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Their tremendous assistance plays an integral part in supporting the arts in our region and ensuring that donors' philanthropic goals are fulfilled,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “We are honored to partner with Gulf Coast again this season, bringing world-class music and music education to our shared community.”

Sarasota Orchestra's 2024-2025 artistic season, which began in September, features a broad array of musical genres in five different series: Masterworks, Discoveries, Chamber Soirées, Pops and Great Escapes. The Great Escapes series, for which Gulf Coast is the Saturday Evening Community Foundation Title Sponsor, presents themed concerts showcasing light classical and pops music at the Orchestra's Holley Hall. Upcoming programs for this series include: TV Tunes and Treasures; Crazy for You; A Musical Comedy; and G.O.A.T.s (Greatest of All Time).

In addition to the concert season, grant funding from Gulf Coast supports the Orchestra's special events, including the annual Sarasota Orchestra's Brunch for music education and a new event for 2024-2025: the Pops Supper Club. This exciting evening will feature inventive cocktails, an elegant dinner, and a one-night-only Pops performance by the Orchestra. The Pops Supper Club will be held Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at The Ora, and fan-favorite Stuart Chafetz will join the Orchestra to conduct the performance.

“Sarasota Orchestra exemplifies world-class, live musical experiences and education programs that enrich and delight our community,” said Gulf Coast's President | CEO Phillip Lanham. “Their history, work, and innovative performances are nothing short of incredible. Gulf Coast Community Foundation is proud to support Sarasota Orchestra through our Empowering Arts Grant.”

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2024-2025 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

