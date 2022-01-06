Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra was awarded a ­­­­­$50,000 Arts Appreciation grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

The grant will support Sarasota Orchestra's 2021-2022 season, including the return of performances in a variety of formats, from Masterworks and Pops to Discoveries and Great Escapes, as well as the Orchestra's Outdoor Pops at Ed Smith Stadium. The grant also supports Sarasota Orchestra's extensive education programs and its On the Road with SO: Parks and Partners community concerts.

"Sarasota Orchestra is grateful for the generous grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation and their tremendous support of the arts in Sarasota. The Foundation's leadership during this extended pandemic has been notable," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. Sarasota Orchestra's mission is to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences.