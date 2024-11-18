Sarasota Orchestra Dives Into December with Festive Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sarasota Orchestra closes out the calendar year with a jubilant month of concerts in December. From the timelessness of Beethoven's Seventh to a spread of holiday joy, Sarasota Orchestra's December concerts will delight audiences during the festive season.

GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Yefim Bronfman makes his Sarasota Orchestra debut as soloist in Brahms' monumental Piano Concerto No. 1. Called “a powerhouse pianist with a tone of crystalline clarity” (Los Angeles Times), Bronfman's artistry is in high demand worldwide. The program opens with Carlos Simon's 2020 homage to Beethoven, Fate Now Conquers, with the explosive jubilation of Beethoven's Seventh Symphony as this concert's crown.

Peter Oundjian, principal conductor of the Colorado Symphony, will conduct this Masterworks concert.

December 6, 7:30 pm

December 7, 2:30 pm

December 7, 7:30 pm

Where: Church of the Palms

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

Great Escapes: Merry and Bright

Enjoy festive music that underscores the merry and bright feelings of this special time of year. Music includes A Klezmer Nutcracker, Sleigh Ride, Skater's Waltz, and “Joy to the World.”

Stuart Chafetz, principal pops conductor of the Columbus, Chautauqua and Marin Symphonies, will conduct the concert.

December 11, 5:30 pm

December 12, 7:30 pm

December 13, 5:30 pm

December 14, 7:30 pm

December 15, 4:00 pm

Where: Holley Hall

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

Chamber Soirée: Beethoven and Brass

Sarasota Orchestra presents an enchanting program of timeless favorites. Farkas' sparkling folk dance adaptations for wind quintet evokes the village festivities of a bygone era. Beethoven's E-flat major quartet for piano and strings features a highly virtuosic piano score that Beethoven wrote for himself. The brilliant sounds of holiday brass conclude this festive program.

When: December 22, 4:00 pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Visit or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

About Sarasota Orchestra:

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Comments