San Diego Symphony Celebrates The Holiday Season And The New Year

San Diego Symphony has announced its special December concert calendar. The holiday season is quickly approaching, and the orchestra's merry concerts are can't-miss traditions for everyone to enjoy.

See the full lineup below!

Although not a holiday-specific film, Mary Poppins is a true classic that's perfect for all ages! The San Diego Symphony will perform The Sherman Brothers' charming and delightful Oscar-winning musical score during this popular film.

Copley Symphony Hall will be your new home for the holidays at the Symphony's annual Noel Noel concert. San Diego's top holiday tradition will feature classic Christmas gems, choral favorites and audience sing-alongs. The event will also feature a special appearance by Old St. Nick!

The holidays are a family affair, and that's why the San Diego Symphony is hosting a special Noel Noel concert specially dedicated to families. In one short afternoon concert, the orchestra will perform holiday favorites alongside the San Diego Master Chorale, the San Diego Children's Choir and a certain jolly North Pole resident.

Looking ahead to the New Year, the Symphony will host its fifth annual January Festival, whose 2020 edition is titled "Beethoven: Iconoclast, Innovator, Genius" and comes the same year as the singular composer's 250th birthday.





