SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert To Have World Premiere At Kings Theatre, March 17, 2023

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers.

Dec. 14, 2022  
Kings Theatre announced today that the iconic venue will host the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8pm ET.

Returning to the historic theatre's roots as a classic movie house, the screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables playing music from the score and soundtrack. Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers.

The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, written by Phil Lord and Rothman, and produced by Lord, Chris Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a theatrical debut in June 2023. Original music was composed by multiple Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton, who will be on hand for the world premiere concert in Brooklyn. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite score scores I've ever written," said Pemberton. "Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things it is however, so technically complex I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it live. But somehow, we have. I always had a dream the first place this would ever be heard would be Miles' home - Brooklyn. So, I am ridiculously excited we get to perform the world's very first Spider-Verse concert in the iconic borough where the story begins, bringing together on stage a full orchestra with band, synths AND a set of turntables for the world premiere performance this March."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla. It is presented by Kings Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group.

Tickets for the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am ET. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214908®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Fspider-man-into-the-spider-verse-live-in-concert?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Sarasota Orchestra ushers in the New Year with a stimulating variety of programming that will excite the newcomer and seasoned concertgoer alike. A new concert format, “A Guided Tour,” presents a pared-down Masterworks experience with commentary from the conductor and soloists.
The Orion String Quartet, one of today's leading chamber music ensembles, will retire at the end of the 2023-24 season, concluding an illustrious 36-year partnership.
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA will present its inaugural Vancouver USA Music and Arts Festival celebrating music and art inspired by America, spanning three days from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6.
Watch The GRAMMY Award-nominated PUBLIQuartet's new live concert video of their new Billboard chart-topping album, What is American, a nominee for the GRAMMY Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.

December 14, 2022

The Sphinx Symphony Orchestra, alongside Sphinx's EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble, will embark on a debut collaboration to the University Musical Society in Ann Arbor, MI on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00pm, followed by a co-presentation on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 8:00pm in Washington, DC.
December 14, 2022

On Sunday, January 15th, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will present Vivaldi Reimagined at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham, featuring an exploration of a familiar Vivaldi work paired with intriguing reinterpretations.
December 14, 2022

The Sun Valley Music Festival will present its fifth Winter Season at the Argyros Performing Arts Center from March 15-17, 2023. The program will feature Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, one of the most popular works in all classical music, in an arrangement for 21 brass and percussion musicians.
December 14, 2022

The Flying Carpet 2023 Open Call for Artists is now open. The deadline for submitting the application form is January 31st, 2023.
December 14, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra will host its free, annual concert in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
