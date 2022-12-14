SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert To Have World Premiere At Kings Theatre, March 17, 2023

Kings Theatre announced today that the iconic venue will host the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8pm ET.

Returning to the historic theatre's roots as a classic movie house, the screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables playing music from the score and soundtrack. Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers.

The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, written by Phil Lord and Rothman, and produced by Lord, Chris Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a theatrical debut in June 2023. Original music was composed by multiple Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton, who will be on hand for the world premiere concert in Brooklyn. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite score scores I've ever written," said Pemberton. "Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things it is however, so technically complex I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it live. But somehow, we have. I always had a dream the first place this would ever be heard would be Miles' home - Brooklyn. So, I am ridiculously excited we get to perform the world's very first Spider-Verse concert in the iconic borough where the story begins, bringing together on stage a full orchestra with band, synths AND a set of turntables for the world premiere performance this March."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla. It is presented by Kings Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group.

Tickets for the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am ET.