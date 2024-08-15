SPAC Unveils Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Saratoga Performing Arts Center will welcome Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center back to Spa Little Theater for its 2024-2025 fall and spring seasons from October 26, 2024- April 26, 2025. Part of its year-round presence in Saratoga Springs, the three-concert series kicks off with “Beethoven with the Calidore Quartet,” (October 26) featuring the composer's legendary string quartets. The dynamic young Calidore Quartet is CMS's featured quartet this season, performing the entire cycle at Lincoln Center. In the spring, CMS Artistic Director, pianist Wu Han, will lead “Schubert's ‘Trout' Quintet” (March 29) in the iconic and charismatic work that has become a fixture of the chamber repertoire. Closing the season is “Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence” (April 26) featuring cellist and CMS Artistic Director David Finckel in a program that showcases six of CMS's finest musicians.

“As we prepare for another spectacular performance with CMS to close out their summer season, we are delighted to announce three special concerts this fall and spring. Featuring some of the most beloved chamber works of Beethoven, Schubert and Tchaikovsky, the concerts will anchor our robust year-round programming in Spa Little Theater,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Artistic Directors Wu Han and David Finckel will highlight the season alongside guest artists including Calidore String Quartet; violinists Julian Rhee, Arnaud Sussmann, Paul Huang and Danbi Um; violists Paul Neubauer, Matthew Lipman, and Timothy Ridout; cellists Sterling Elliott and Sihao He; and double bassist Anthony Manzo.

“We are more than delighted that SPAC has steadfastly aligned with our mission to present the finest chamber music programs and artists over the past 11 seasons. Our SPAC listeners are among the best in the world, and we treasure the opportunities to perform for them and never let them down. How wonderful it is that we can stay connected during the winter months,” say CMS Artistic Directors Wu Han and David Finckel.

The announcement precedes Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's final performance of the summer season, “The Carnival of the Animals” on August 18.

All CMS events will take place at the Spa Little Theater (19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866). There is one performance of each program at 3pm. Doors open at 2pm and the house opens at 2:30pm. Visit spac.org for more information

To purchase tickets:

Subscriptions to all three programs will be available to purchase at spac.org beginning on August 15. Single performance tickets will be available to purchase beginning on August 23 for members (tiered by level) and August 29 for the general public.

Comments