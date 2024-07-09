Ragamala Dance Company To Present the UK Premiere of ANANTA, THE ETERNAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ragamala Dance Company will present the UK premiere of Ananta, The Eternal at Assembly @ Dance Base, Dance Base 3, 13 – 25 Aug 2024 (not 19), 13.00 – 14.00. Concept and choreography by Aparna Ramaswamy.

Exploring the relationship between the deity and devotee, Ananta, The Eternal weaves together threads of body, memory, desire and devotion through the 2000-year-old classical South Indian dance form Bharatanatyam. A highly spiritual and emotional dance practice, Ananta combines original South Indian classical music and costumes with distinctive movements, gestures and expressions to create a unique form of storytelling that has become an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. Performed by acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancers and choreographers Aparna and Ashwini Ramaswamy, who helm Ragamala Dance Company alongside their mother, Ranee, this is the company’s first Fringe show in five years.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ragamala Dance Company was founded in 1992 by Artistic Director Ranee Ramaswamy and is under the leadership of Ranee, Executive Artistic Director Aparna Ramaswamy, and Choreographic Associate Ashwini Ramaswamy. Their creative partnership as mother and daughters’ centres South Indian embodied rituals in the immigrant experience, upholding dance as a spiritual practice that can inspire, heal, and transform. They use multi-disciplinary dance to explore intercultural and immigrant narratives that educate and engage the next generation. They are the most widely presented South Indian dance company in the US and have received vast critical acclaim and toured America extensively, playing at some of the biggest arts venues in the country including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Their previous show at the Fringe was Nocturne at St. John’s Church.

Aparna said, ‘’I have been working with my mother Ranee for over 30 years, and with my sister Ashwini for over 20 years. It has been such a gift to create with my family and this new work is a love letter to our relationship. We have dedicated our lives to an expansive vision of Bharatanatyam that was introduced to us by our guru, the exceptional Smt. Alarmel Valli of Chennai, India. We’re excited to be back in Edinburgh to share this intimate yet expansive ritual for the stage’’

Assembly @ Dance Base, Dance Base 3, 14 – 16 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JU

13 – 25 Aug (not 19), 13.00 – 14.00 £14 (£13 concs)

assemblyfestival.com | 0131 623 3030

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for all ages

