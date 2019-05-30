Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra To Make 25th European Tour This Fall

Lauded as the Pittsburgh region's international cultural ambassador, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Manfred Honeck, will make its 25th European tour this fall. Spanning nearly three weeks, the extensive tour will see the GRAMMY Award-winning orchestra and conductor travel across five countries where they will present 11 concerts in 10 cities. During the tour, the orchestra will be joined by several of the world's most prestigious artists: pianists Lang Lang and Igor Levit, and baritone Matthias Goerne.

"It is a joy to make music with our beloved Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and to offer our sound on some of the best stages in Europe, including halls that are new to us," said Manfred Honeck, Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "The quality of the music we present is fantastic and we bring out the best in each other. I'm so excited to go back to Europe with these passionate musicians and stellar programs."

"To see the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in concert is to have an exceptional music experience, so we're deeply proud to be invited to share once again with European audiences the exhilarating partnership of Music Director Manfred Honeck and the orchestra," said Melia Tourangeau, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "This silver anniversary tour speaks not only to the sustained interest but also to the deep admiration of our recordings and concerts by international audiences. We know these will be must-see concerts."

The tour will begin on October 25 in Frankfurt, Germany and conclude on November 8 in Düsseldorf, Germany. In between, the orchestra will visit four additional cities in Germany, and one city each in Austria, Belgium, France and The Netherlands.

