AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER LIVE Concert To Play Hershey Theatre

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert is coming to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m..

Audiences will immerse themselves in a two-hour special with a live orchestra bringing the show's iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the television series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series' most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for Avatar: The Last Airbender, Emmy award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, along with the show's editor Jeff Adams, to expand the series' original compositions for the concert series. This spectacular production marks a thrilling first for fans, offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through a live orchestra concert. The tour kicks off in the U.S. this August with stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, The Sweetest Place On Earth and more.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.AvatarInConcert.com.

